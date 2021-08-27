Ben Duncan gets the axe at Fort William

Fort William, Scotland – August 27, 2021 – The West Highland sunshine continued to beat down on while many of Scotland’s top solo pipers competed in and around the Highland Cinema for the Lochaber Gathering, resumed as an in-person event after a year off due to the pandemic.

Ben Duncan of Edinburgh won the Lochaber Gold Axe, the biggest prize of the day, and took the 6/8 March and a few other prizes for good measure. Calum Watson of Lasswade, Scotland, and Ross Miller of Linlithgow, Scotland, copped the other firsts.

Premier & A-Grade

Piobaireachd (Lochaber Gold Axe)

1st Ben Duncan, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

2nd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland, “The End of the Great Bridge”

3rd Cameron MacDougall, Tain, Scotland, “The Old Men of the Shells” #1

4th Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

Judges: Stuart Samson, Robert Wallace

MSR (Lochaber Gold Medal)

1st Calum Watson

2nd Gordon McCready

3rd Ben Duncan

4th Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

Judges: Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen

B- & C-Grade

Piobaireachd (Lochaber Silver Axe)

1st Ross Miller

2nd Gordon Barclay

3rd Calum Brown, Aberdeen

4th Anna Smart, Auckland, New Zealand

Judges: Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen

MSR

1st Ross Miller

2nd John Dew, Perth, Scotland

3rd Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

4th Calum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

Judges: Stuart Samson, Robert Wallace

6/8 March

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Calum Watson

3rd Ross Miller

4th Ross Connor

Judges: Ian Duncan, Archie MacLean

Open Hornpipe & Jig

1st Calum Watson

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd John Dew

4th Calum Brown

Judges: Ian Duncan, Archie MacLean