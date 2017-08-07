Faye Henderson wins MacLellan Memorial Medal

(Page 1 of 1)

Faye Henderson of Kirriemuir, Scotland, was the winner of the 2017 Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Trust Piobaireachd Recital Competition, honouring the music by and strongly associated with the late, great master piper.

Henderson’s assigned tune was “The Salute to the Succession (of Lord Carnock as Chief of Clan Nicolson),” and the contest was judged by Dr. Angus MacDonald.

Other invited contestants were Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd;” Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “A Welcome for Patrick Struan;” and Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Farewell to the Queen’s Ferry.”

The unique event was held at the Castle Suite of the Waldorf Astoria Caledonian Hotel in Edinburgh’s city centre. Every ticket was sold for a black-tie and evening wear audience that enjoyed a four-star meal before settling down to the performances especially prepared for the event by each virtuoso piper.

The event is put on by the Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Trust charity and is supported by the William Grant Foundation, which sponsors numerous piping competitions, including the Senior Piobaireachd at Oban, the Masters’ Competition, and the Silver Chanter, in addition to the annual Glenfiddich Invitational Championship.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]