Faye Henderson wins MacLellan Memorial Medal

Published: August 27, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Faye Henderson with the 2017 Captain John A. MacLellan Medal. [Photo: Derek Maxwell]

Faye Henderson of Kirriemuir, Scotland, was the winner of the 2017 Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Trust Piobaireachd Recital Competition, honouring the music by and strongly associated with the late, great master piper.

Henderson’s assigned tune was “The Salute to the Succession (of Lord Carnock as Chief of Clan Nicolson),” and the contest was judged by Dr. Angus MacDonald.

Other invited contestants were Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd;” Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “A Welcome for Patrick Struan;” and Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Farewell to the Queen’s Ferry.”

The unique event was held at the Castle Suite of the Waldorf Astoria Caledonian Hotel in Edinburgh’s city centre. Every ticket was sold for a black-tie and evening wear audience that enjoyed a four-star meal before settling down to the performances especially prepared for the event by each virtuoso piper.

Iain Speirs, Faye Henderson, Willie McCallum and Finlay Johnston at the 2017 Capt. John A. MacLellan Memorial. [Photo: Derek Maxwell]

The event is put on by the Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Trust charity and is supported by the William Grant Foundation, which sponsors numerous piping competitions, including the Senior Piobaireachd at Oban, the Masters’ Competition, and the Silver Chanter, in addition to the annual Glenfiddich Invitational Championship.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
August 27, 0000Alasdair Gillies dies, Ullapool, Scotland, 2011.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Maxville memoir
    Mon, 7 Aug 2017
    Aways good to get back to Maxville for the Glengarry Highland Games, despite the usual scramble to get out of town before the holiday weekend traffic hits Toronto. Here are a few stand-out memories taken away from my two days. … C …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS August 31, 2017Northern MeetingEden Court Theatre, Inverness, Scotland

September 2, 2017Braemar GatheringPrincess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar, Scotland

September 2, 2017Canmore Highland GamesCentennial Park, Canmore, Alberta

September 2, 2017Capital District Scottish GamesAltamont, New York

September 3, 2017Blairgowrie & Rattray Highland GamesBogle’s Field, Essendy Road, Blairgowie, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
There are no medium-length notes in light music or piobaireachd, but especially in light music. Notes are either long, or short. So, hold, and cut. Everywhere.
Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh