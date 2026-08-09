Fife Police win Grade 1 at Perth; North Stratton take Grade 2

Perth, Scotland – August 9, 2026 – The Perth Highland Games are the final pipe band competition before the World Championships, so they attracted a reasonably good entry from bands not from Scotland, seizing the opportunity to air some of their competition material for RSPBA judges and an appreciative crowd.

Police Scotland Fife won overall in the two-event Grade 1 competition, while North Stratton of Edmonton, Alberta, enjoyed a convincing win with three firsts in the nine-band Grade 2 contest. Australia’s Pipe Band Club won the Grade 2 drumming.

St. Andrews College of Christchurch, New Zealand, won the three-band Juvenile event.

ScottishPower entered Grade 1 but did not play.

Grade 1 (three competed)

Overall

1st Police Scotland Fife

2nd St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

3rd Hawthorn (Australia)

Drumming: Police Scotland Fife

Medley

1st Police Scotland Fife (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)

3rd Hawthorn (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Don Bradford, Sam Young (piping); David Brown (drumming); Tom Brown (ensemble)

MSR

Police Scotland Fife (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)

3rd Hawthorn (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Don Bradford, Sam Young (piping); David Brown (drumming); Tom Brown (ensemble)

Grade 2

1st North Stratton (Canada) (1,1,3,1)

2nd Buchan Peterson (Scotland) (2,2,2,2)

3rd The Pipe Band Club (Australia) (6,7,1,3)

4th Bucksburn & District (Scotland) (7,3,5,4)

5th Celtic (New Zealand) (5,4,6,5)

6th MacKenzie Caledonian (Scotland) (4,5,4,7)

7th Los Angeles Scots (USA) (3,6,7,8)

8th City of Edinburgh (Scotland) (8,8,9,6)

9th Peel Regional Police (Canada) (9,9,8,9)

Judges: David Hilder, Iain Simpson (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Jim Campbell (ensemble)

Grade 3 (medley, six entered)

1st Greighlan Crossing (Canada ) (1,1,1,1)

2nd Williamwood (Scotland) (2,2,2,3)

3rd Arbroath (Scotland) (3,3,3,2)

Judges: Don Bradford, Sam Young (piping); David Brown (drumming); Tom Brown (ensemble)

Juvenile

1st St. Andrews College (New Zealand) (2,2,1,1) (ens.pref)

2nd George Watson’s College (Scotland) (1,1,2,2)

3rd Lochgelly High School (Scotland) (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Judges: David Hilder, Iain Simpson (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Jim Campbell (ensemble)