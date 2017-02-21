Fuller sweeps boards at The View

(Page 1 of 1)

Johannesburg – March 4, 2017 – The second indoor Solo Piping Championship of the Scottish Piping Society of Southern Africa held at The View saw Thomas Fuller win the overall winner on the day taking first place in each of the senior events.

Solo Piping

Senior

Overall (Sandy Mallen Memorial)

1st Thomas Fuller, 1 Medical Battalion

2nd Rohan Morgan, Spirit of Richmond

3rd Nicholas Taitz, Spirit of Richmond

4th Jonathan Visser

5th Ian Hunter, 1 Medical Battalion

Piobaireachd

1st Thomas Fuller

2nd Rohan Morgan

3rd Nicholas Taitz

4th Ian Hunter

5th Jonathan Visser

6th Peter Holgreaves

Judges: Geoff Irvine

March

1st Thomas Fuller

2nd Nicholas Taitz

3rd Rohan Morgan

4th Jonathan Visser

Judge: Roger Davies

Strathspey & Reel

1st Thomas Fuller

2nd Jonathan Visser

3rd Nicholas Taitz

4th Rohan Morgan

5th Malcolm Chadwick

6th Ian Hunter

Judge: Chris Mulinder

Junior

Overall (Sandy Mallen Memorial)

1st Matthew Pollock, Benoni

2nd Jonathan Bosch, Jeppe

3rd Sean Cameron, Cornwall Hill

4th Thabiso Motaung, KES

Piobaireachd

1st Matthew Pollock

2nd Jonathan Bosch

3rd Sean Cameron

4th Thabiso Motaung

Judge: Struan Young

March

1st Garrin Walker

2nd Eric Cleaver

3rd Spiros Paizes

4th Sean Cameron

5th Brendon Mochrie

6th Thabiso Motaung

7th Jason Esterhuizen

8th Jonathan Bosch

9th Ignatious Maphotoma

10th Dominic Da Costa

11th Gemma McCreadie

12th Matthew Pollock

13th Anthony Qhalo

14th Yondela Magadla

15th Liam Walsh

Judge: David Harris

Wallace Bagpipes Scotland Amateur

Overall

1st Craig Paxman

2nd Ross Montgomery

3rd Sean McClymont

4th Paul Ross

5th Josh Scott-Barnes

Piobaireachd

1st Ross Montgomery

2nd Craig Paxman

3rd Sean McClymont

4th Paul Ross

5th Rosemarie Tarboton

6th David Carlse

7th Josh Scott-Barnes

8th Mark Campbell

9th Richard Prall

March

1st Craig Paxman

2nd Sean McClymont

3rd Josh Scott-Barnes

4th Ross Montgomery

5th Rosemarie Tarboton

6th David Carlse

7th Mark Campbell

8th Richard Prall

9th Paul Ross

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean McClymont

2nd Craig Paxman

3rd Ross Montgomery

4th Paul Ross

5th Richard Prall

6th Josh Scott-Barnes

7th Rosemarie Tarboton

8th David Carlse

9th Mark Campbell

