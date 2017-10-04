Fuller up to Ackroyd Challenge

(Page 1 of 1)

Parktown, South Africa – October 7, 2017 – Thomas Fuller was the aggregate winner at the annual George Ackroyd Challenge, held at the View, in the Johannesburg suburb. Rosemarie Tarboton was the overall winner of the amateur events. The competition is named for a prominent Scottish immigrant piper to South Africa, who was responsible for much of the teaching of a new generation of players.

Piobaireachd

1st Thomas Fuller

2nd Sean Cameron

3rd Matthew Pollock

4th Nicholas Taitz

5th Malcolm Chadwick

6th Ian Hunter

Judges: Chris Terry, Struan Young

March

1st Nicholas Taitz

2nd Malcolm Chadwick

3rd Damien Pitman

4th Thomas Fuller

5th Jonathan Visser

6th Matthew Pollock

Judge: Laurence Davies

Strathspey & Reel

1st Malcolm Chadwick

2nd Thomas Fuller

3rd Spiros Paizes

4th Damien Pitman

5th Nicholas Taitz

6th Matthew Pollock

Judge: Robert du Toit

Wallace Bagpipes Amateur (Overall)

1st Rosemarie Tarboton

2nd Richard Prall

3rd Paul Louw

H.W. Kinsey Novice March Challenge

1st Gordon Grossett

2nd Kelvin Dixon

3rd Ross Olive

4th James Hickman

5th Taigue Mitchell

6th Llewellyn Cotty

Judge: David Harris

