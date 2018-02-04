Fully charged, solid and sleek

Published: February 4, 2018
1 Comment
(Page 1 of 3)

Blair Digital Chanter
Murray Blair Pty Ltd.
Melbourne, Australia
AUD$849 – $982

Reviewed by Matt MacIsaac

Electronic bagpipes have been around at least since the 1970s, when the Bazpipe was introduced in Texas. Since then there have been many different iterations of the electronic bagpipe instrument, and the newest offering is from Murray Blair of Blair Bagpipes in Australia, who is well known for making tuners and producing recordings.

There has been no shortage of buzz and promotion of the Blair Digital Chanter since the company posted a cryptic photo on their Facebook page of what looked to be an engraved practice chanter back in April 2017. The photos that followed, with little accompanying info, would show glimpses of a digital screen, real holes, or engraved mounts. It was intriguing.

Fast forward to January 2018, and the review unit has finally arrived.

The carrying case is well made, with mesh pockets to hold the included micro-to-male braided USB cable and a separate threaded mouthpiece. It isn’t required for operation; making it detachable means the case is more compact. It also helps to hold the chanter steady while playing.

The build quality is solid and sleek. The ferrule and sole are both polished aluminum and give the instrument some heft, and a Victorian engraving option is also available for a premium. At around $1,000 all told, it isn’t cheap, but is certainly priced within the segment.

A 1/8″ audio out jack and micro USB port are on the left hand side, with the OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display on the back, which is conveniently placed to access while playing.

The display is bright and easy to read. One characteristic of the OLED screens now being used in high-end phones and TVs is the ability to reproduce very dark blacks, so you don’t really see the screen except for the lit characters.

The chanter has a built-in rechargeable battery, which should provide six hours of playing time before needing to be plugged in, depending on usage. In my experience, I got around 4.5 hours before it started to act up. The manual does explain that the sensors may malfunction on a low battery.

One thing I would like to see is an indication that the battery is fully charged. While the display does show an animated battery icon to indicate that the unit is charging, it doesn’t stop when the unit is fully charged. The manual stipulates three to four hours to charge it fully, but a visual indication would be helpful.

A most welcome feature of this digital bagpipe is the employment of physical holes, just like a real one, and hole spacing is about . . .

 

Page 1 of 3123
  1. gordonmacrae

    Thanks for this review. Especially he heads up about on on switch. Would be awesome if it came with a set of MacIsaac Mitts and musical finesse. Mine is in the mail and can’t wait to give it a go.

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
February 5, 1958John MacFadyen & Seumas MacNeill give recital to packed house, Edinburgh.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Term limits
    Tue, 23 Jan 2018
    Have you ever wondered why change is so slow to come with the rules, regulations, policies and practices of piping and drumming organizations? One cause could be term limits – or the lack of them – for elected executives and … Con …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS February 9, 2018MacKenzie Caledonian in ConcertGardyne Theatre, Dundee

February 10, 2018Gaelic Society of Toronto Young Pipers CompetitionMoss Park Armoury, Toronto

February 18, 2018The 8th College of Piping German Winter SchoolHomburg, Saarland, Germany

February 24, 2018More Ceol Mor! Piobaireachd WorkshopToronto

February 24, 2018Boney Music Memorial Invitational Piping Competition & RecitalHalpern Centre, Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: If in doubt, why not try a fellow piper’s pipes and see how they feel? We all hold the bag slightly differently, and it is crucial that you feel comfortable.
James Begg, Begg Bagpipes, Glasgow
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Consummately professional