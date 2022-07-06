Subscribers
July 06, 2022

Geoff Ross: the pipes|drums Interview, Part 2

Exclusively for subscribers, the evolution of Ross's innovations that brought instrumental change to piping, the role that leaders like Terry Lee, Nat Russell and Bill Livingstone played, and the copycatting of his products.
To access this content, you must purchase a subscription.

Subscribers

Related

See also
Features
July 01, 2022
Ode Canada!
News
July 01, 2022
BBC Scotland confirms World’s live-stream as event returns after two-year hiatus
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?