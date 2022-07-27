Gordon MacRae

The accomplished and well-loved piper Gordon MacRae died on July 25, 2022, after a lengthy battle against cancer.

Originally from Kincardine, Ontario, “Gord,” as he was always known to friends, was a member of the 78th Fraser Highlanders from the band’s inception, and played with the group when it won the 1987 World Pipe Band Championship. On the Ontario circuit, he was an accomplished solo piper, winning many prizes in the professional and top amateur grades.

With his wife, Susan, MacRae and his young family moved to British Columbia in the early 1990s, where he joined the Simon Fraser University Pipe Band and became a stalwart on the BC scene. He would eventually become a member of Triumph Street, seeing the band move from Grade 2 to Grade 1 status.

He would join members of the 1987 78th Frasers and special guests at the 2016-’17 reprisal concerts of the band’s seminal Live In Ireland recording from their celebrated August 1987 concert at Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Known for his dry, quick and quiet humour as much as he was for his piping prowess, Gord MacRae was one of piping and drumming’s most congenial people.

On July 1st, the SFU Pipe Band turned out at MacRae’s home to play a surprise tribute to him as he continued his health struggles.

He is immortalized in the popular hornpipe by his friend and bandmate, Michael Grey, “Gord MacRae’s Favourite.”

On behalf of the piping and drumming world, we extend our sympathies to Gordon MacRae’s family and many friends at this sad time.