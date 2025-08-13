James Stone wins 2025 Gordon Duncan Memorial Piping Competition

Glasgow – August 13, 2025 – James Stone of Waterford City, Ireland, was the overall winner of the 2025 Gordon Duncan Memorial Piping Competition, held at the National Piping Centre as part of the Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping.

The competition celebrates the legacy and music of the late Gordon Duncan by showcasing pipe music of Scotland, Ireland and Brittany – all genres that Duncan perfected and was renowned for through his multiple wins of the prestigious MacCrimmon Trophy at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient.

Each of the invited pipers performs sets of Scottish, Irish, and Breton music, with the best player averaged over each style being the overall winner.

Also competing were Tori Kiloran, Canada; Brian Lamond, Scotland; and Cedric Le Bozec, Brittany.

First held in 2007, the event is sponsored by McCallum Bagpipes and the Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust.