Johnstones dunkin’ Gaelic Society event

Toronto – February 10, 2018 – The annual Gaelic Society of Toronto junior piping competitions took place at the Sergeants’ Mess at Moss Park Armoury, with events for players ages 21 and younger. Ian K. MacDonald was the judge of two events, each separated by designated amateur grade-levels. The goal of the Gaelic Society of Toronto is “to keep alive a knowledge of the Gaelic language and culture and connecting Gaelic-speaking people in Toronto and surrounding areas.”

(3-5 minutes including one Gaelic air from set list, 21 and younger, Grades 1-2, Captain Iain Macdonald Trophy)1st Colin Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario2nd Kayleigh Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario3rd Liam MacDonald, Elora, Ontario

(one tune from set list, 16 and younger, Grades 3-4, Scott MacAulay Memorial Trophy)1st Caleb MacPherson

