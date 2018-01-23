Johnstones dunkin’ Gaelic Society event

Published: February 13, 2018
Toronto – February 10, 2018 – The annual Gaelic Society of Toronto junior piping competitions took place at the Sergeants’ Mess at Moss Park Armoury, with events for players ages 21 and younger. Ian K. MacDonald was the judge of two events, each separated by designated amateur grade-levels. The goal of the Gaelic Society of Toronto is “to keep alive a knowledge of the Gaelic language and culture and connecting Gaelic-speaking people in Toronto and surrounding areas.”

Capt. Iain MacDonald Trophy winner Colin Johnstone with judge Ian K. MacDonald at the 2018 Gaelic Society of Toronto junior competitions. [Photo used with permission]

Medley (3-5 minutes including one Gaelic air from set list, 21 and younger, Grades 1-2, Captain Iain Macdonald Trophy)
1st Colin Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario
2nd Kayleigh Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario
3rd Liam MacDonald, Elora, Ontario

Scott MacAulay Memorial Trophy winner Caleb MacPherson with a Gaelic Society of Toronto representative. [Photo used with permission]

Gaelic Air (one tune from set list, 16 and younger, Grades 3-4, Scott MacAulay Memorial Trophy)
1st Caleb MacPherson

