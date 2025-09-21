News
September 21, 2025

Northern Ireland Piper of the Year competition continues long-running tradition with Sept. 27th event in Ballymena

Trophies presented at the Northern Ireland Piper of the Year competition

First held in 1979 at the Tullymore House Hotel in Broughshane, the Northern Ireland Piper of the Year Solo Piping Competition has been a staple of the vibrant Ulster scene.

Kris Coyle, 2024 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year

This year’s competition will be held on September 27th at the Adair Arms Hotel in Ballymena. The Piobaireachd will begin at 1 p.m., the MSR at 7 p.m., and a Hornpipe and jig will follow.

The overall trophy is determined by the aggregate of the Piobaireachd and MSR, and Kris Coyle is the reigning Northern Ireland Piper of the Year Champion. Norman Dodds was the winner of the first event in 1979.

Admission is £5 for adults, and juveniles and seniors pay only £2.

Here are the orders of play for each event:

Piobaireachd

  1. Marc Warnock
  2. Andrew Nelson
  3. Alastair Donaghy
  4. Alan Glenholmes
  5. James Frazer
  6. Scott MacKay
  7. James Stone
  8. Ashley McMichael
  9. John McElmurray
  10. Scott Wallace
  11. Kris Coyle

MSR

  1. John McElmurray
  2. Ashley McMichael
  3. Andrew Nelson
  4. Scott Wallace
  5. Alastair Donaghy
  6. Alan Glenholmes
  7. Marc Warnock
  8. Scott MacKay
  9. James Stone
  10. Kris Coyle
  11. James Frazer

Logan Tannock will judge everything.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the 2025 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year competition when they are made available.

 

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Interviews
September 15, 2025
“Journey to Skye” composer Don Thompson on the origins of his historic suite – Part 1
News
September 14, 2025
New “Braw Tunes” app developed to automatically identify tunes, help with practice
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?