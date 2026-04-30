Opinion: Your attention, please: piping and drumming gives young people an edge

As the piping and drumming world searches for ways to convince more young people to learn, we realized that, with a little focus, there’s a ready-made benefit that could be compelling to any parent not yet convinced.

Stay with us now; this might well be a game-changer . . .

For those who prefer the written word, here’s a slightly longer text version of the video:

If I can have your attention for a few minutes, I would like to share what might be our secret weapon for convincing parents to start their kids in piping and drumming.

Ready?

It is a ready-made antidote to today’s attention-deficit culture.

Think about it. Is there another discipline that demands such sustained, intense focus and concentration?

To succeed in competition, that focus is essential. Dozens of bandmates rely on one another to stay fully locked in, to play well, to remain clear-headed, and to not let the team down.

That focus is sharpened through hundreds of rehearsals at practice halls and at home. Pipers and drummers learn to visualize performance, align with their section, and listen closely to those around them.

No one wants to be the one who lets the team down. Whether driven by the pursuit of excellence or the fear of failure, players learn to deliver.

The key is discipline. Discipline is not learned through punishment. It is earned through success. We learn that reaching our potential in competition comes from practicing with purpose and focus.

Nothing replaces actually doing it. Not apps, not videos, not artificial intelligence. Only through instruction, effort, and cognitive learning can a piper or drummer become a skilled musician and a valued bandmate.

Parents should also consider solo performance. One of the greatest transferable benefits of piping and drumming is the ability to perform under pressure. It comes down to attention to detail and complete focus.

That ability carries into school, relationships, and careers. On a flight back from Glasgow, my pipe-major once asked if I was nervous about moderating a news conference for Bill Gates the next day.

My answer was simple. No. That was nothing compared to standing at the Grade 1 line at the World Championships, with Bob Shepherd in front of us holding a clipboard.

Was I nervous at the Microsoft event? No. Were my knees shaking in the rain at Bellahouston Park? Also no. By then, I had prepared for moments like that thousands of times.

“In an age when technology fragments attention, piping and drumming stand apart. It demands focus, builds discipline, and rewards sustained effort.”

Pipe band competition prepares you for real life.

The best solo competitors are not always those with the strongest technique or musicality. They are the ones who can focus consistently. They become immersed in the music because they have invested thousands of hours refining their craft.

Piping’s ultimate test of concentration is piobaireachd. Success in ceol mor is not just about technique or musical skill. It is about maintaining concentration for 10, 15, or even 25 minutes.

The greatest challenge often comes at the end. When you most want the performance to be over, you still must execute demanding crunluath variations with precision.

In an age when technology fragments attention, piping and drumming stand apart. It demands focus, builds discipline, and rewards sustained effort.

And if you made it to the end of this piece, congratulations.

You can thank piping and drumming.

Those are our thoughts, so what are yours? Readers and viewers are encouraged to contribute their fair, on-topic opinions and feedback using various commenting methods, especially pipes|drums’ below.