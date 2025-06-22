Results
June 22, 2025

Police Scotland Fife with a convincing win at Lochore

Lochore, Scotland – June 21, 2025 – Grade 1 at RSPBA-sanctioned events in the UK saw another winner, after Police Scotland Fife received three out of four first-place rankings in the seven-band competition at the annual Lochore (Benarty) Highland Games at Lochore Meadows Country Park in the Kingdom of Fife. Four bands officially categorized as Grade 2 played up in the MSR event.

So far in 2025, nearly every UK competition that held a Grade 1 event in which bands with that grade competed has had a different winner. This points to a wide-open UK Championship in Edinburgh on July 12th, the first major of the RSPBA’s four-championship season.

Grade 1 (MSR)
1st Police Scotland Fife (2,1,1,1)
2nd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathagte Caledonia (1,2,3,3)
3rd ScottishPower (3,3,2,2)
4th Uddingston (Gr2) (4,4,4,4)
5th Vale of Atholl (Gr2) (5,5,6,5)
6th Denny & Dunipace (6,6,5,6)
7th City of Edinburgh (Gr2) (7,7,7,7)
Judges: Alvis Kerr, Jim Semple (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

Police Scotland Fife on their way to winning at Lochore.

Got competition results? We always want to hear from you!

 

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Subscribers
June 18, 2025
“Creativity, precision, and flat-out entertainment” – Roderick MacLean reviews Boghall’s “Cabar Fèidh”
Features
June 17, 2025
Medley videos from 2025 Georgetown Games
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?