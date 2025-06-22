Police Scotland Fife with a convincing win at Lochore

Lochore, Scotland – June 21, 2025 – Grade 1 at RSPBA-sanctioned events in the UK saw another winner, after Police Scotland Fife received three out of four first-place rankings in the seven-band competition at the annual Lochore (Benarty) Highland Games at Lochore Meadows Country Park in the Kingdom of Fife. Four bands officially categorized as Grade 2 played up in the MSR event.

So far in 2025, nearly every UK competition that held a Grade 1 event in which bands with that grade competed has had a different winner. This points to a wide-open UK Championship in Edinburgh on July 12th, the first major of the RSPBA’s four-championship season.

Grade 1 (MSR)

1st Police Scotland Fife (2,1,1,1)

2nd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathagte Caledonia (1,2,3,3)

3rd ScottishPower (3,3,2,2)

4th Uddingston (Gr2) (4,4,4,4)

5th Vale of Atholl (Gr2) (5,5,6,5)

6th Denny & Dunipace (6,6,5,6)

7th City of Edinburgh (Gr2) (7,7,7,7)

Judges: Alvis Kerr, Jim Semple (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

