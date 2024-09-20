RSPBA adds 11 judges to panel, gives ensemble status to 10 others

Under an expanded program that brings coursework and training online, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has approved 10 new piping judges and one drumming judge for its panel. The organization has also elevated 10 existing judges to allow them to adjudicate ensemble.

New judges:

Chris Armstrong, Scotland (piping)

Peter Aumonier, Canada (piping)

Ian Bowden, Scotland (piping)

Don Bradford, Scotland (piping)

Ross Harvey, Scotland (piping)

David Hilder, Canada (piping)

Shaunna Hilder, Canada (piping)

Jake Jørgensen, Scotland (drumming)

Grant Walker, Scotland (piping)

Matt Wilson, Scotland (piping)

David Wilton, Scotland (piping)

Newly ensemble certified:

Paul Brown, Scotland

Alan Craig, Scotland

Mark Faloon, Northern Ireland

Lee Innes, Scotland

Brian Martin, Scotland

Colin Moffet, Scotland

Maurice Rhodes, Scotland

Jim Semple, Scotland

Ross Walker, Scotland

Mark Wilson, Scotland

Peter Aumonier (PPBSO), David Hilder (BCPA) and Shaunna Hilder (BCPA) have been accredited judges with their home associations for many years and have extensive experience in band and solo judging. No fewer than six have been or are the pipe-major or leading-drummer of a Grade 1 band.

The addition of Shaunna Hilder brings the RSPBA’s number of female judges to two, including Jennifer Hutcheon.

In a statement by Robert Mathieson, head of the RSPBA’s Adjudicators Panel Management Board (APMB), the association said that 66 judges (including drum-major adjudicators) were on its panel at the beginning of 2024. Some 56 judges were employed at the 2024 World Pipe Band Championships.

Twenty-eight prospective judges participated in online weekend workshops comprising training modules covering various topics. These were followed by live 12 shadow judging—”experience modules”—at the five major championships and minor contests, each candidate working with an assigned mentor from the existing judging panel. Candidates are allowed two years to complete all 12 experience modules.

“The expansion program is to show growth in membership rather than simply replace members who retire.” – Robert Mathieson, RSPBA Adjudicators Panel Management Board

“A full list of accredited RSPBA adjudicators is submitted annually for ratification by the main board of the RSPBA,” Mathieson wrote. “The 21 successful candidates plus two returning members, will be added to the list for the 2025 season. Once appointed to the panel, an initial two-year probationary period is observed which offers the newly appointed adjudicators access to further mentoring or advice during their settling in period.”

The association’s judges must retire after their seventy-fifth year, though adjudicators can appeal to extend their service. The RSPBA does not divulge the names of those who have reached or will soon reach mandatory retirement age.

“Only one retiral was triggered by the age policy this year,” Mathieson said. “But historical patterns suggest that not every adjudicator chooses to adjudicate until they reach 76. Service terminates the year after you reach the age of 75. The expansion program is to show growth in membership rather than simply replace members who retire. I feel we are on route to achieve that growth.”

“Subject to RSPBA ratification, this will take our adjudicator panel to its highest membership level ever to 77 panel members. Potentially an additional seven candidates the following year after training completion. This succession planning should accommodate any forthcoming member retirals.”