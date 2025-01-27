RSPBA confirms only four major championships in 2025

Citing “unforeseen circumstances,” a message to the secretaries of member bands from chief executive Colin Mulhern, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association confirmed that its 2025 season will comprise only four major events, unable to secure a sponsor for the British Championships.

“Despite our efforts to secure a fifth championship, unforeseen circumstances with our partners have prevented this addition for the upcoming season.”

2025 RSPBA championships:

UK Championships, July 12th, Edinburgh

Scottish Championships, July 26, Dumbarton, Scotland

European Championships, August 9th, Perth, Scotland

World Championships, August 15-16, Glasgow

At publication, Mulhern had not responded to a request to elaborate on the “unforeseen circumstances” or whether the association might organize and sponsor the British Championships independently.

Clause 1.1.v. of the RSPBA’s Articles of Association – the written rules about running an organization – define one of the organization’s core objectives as ” organizing and operating the World, European, British, Scottish, and all major pipe band championships held within the United Kingdom.”

The announcement comes after the news that the UK Championships will be held outside of Northern Ireland for the first time since the events started in 2014. The 2025 event in Ingliston on the west side of Edinburgh will coincide with Northern Ireland’s July 12th events, which many see as important to Ulster culture.

Others expressed concern about the event taking place during a period that is traditionally a time for family holidays in the UK, leading to speculation that bands might not attend due to personal commitments.

The 2024 British Championships were held in Forres, Scotland. The 2023 Brisih was cancelled due to the RSPBA’s inability to secure a sponsor.