Sarah Muir wins overall, Piob goes to Brodie Watson-Massey at 2026 Highlands & Islands

Oban, Scotland – May 3, 2026 – Sarah Muir of East Kilbride, Scotland, was the overall Premier and A-Grade winner at the annual Highlands & Islands Solo Piping Competition, organized by the Netherlorn Piping Society and held indoors at Oban High School. Muir won the MSR and was third in the Piobaireachd, and was the only competitor to feature in both prize lists. Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won the Piobaireachd.

Senior

Premier & A-Grade

Piobaireachd (16 competed)

1st Brodie Watson-Massey, “Port Urlar”

2nd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bride, Scotland “The Earl of Ross’s March”

3rd Sarah Muir, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland, “The Blind Piper’s Obstinacy”

Judges: Ian Duncan, John Wilson

MSR (17 competed)

1st Sarah Muir

2nd Ross Conner

3rd Callum Wynd

4th Cameron May

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Peter Hunt

B-Grade

Piobaireachd (23 competed)

1st Calum Carn

2nd Dan Nevans

3rd Ben Mulhearn

4th John Dew

Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Robert Wallace

MSR (21 competed)

1st Angus Nicolson

2nd Arran Green

3rd Kris Coyle

4th Alistair Brown

Judges: Ian Duncan, John Wilson

C-Grade

Piobaireachd (30 competed)

1st Scott Barrie

2nd Thomas Fallon

3rd Magnus Stone

4th Craig Muirhead

Judges: Robert Barnes, Dr. Angus MacDonald

MSR (34 competed)

1st Aaron Hughes

2nd Fergus Dorrington

3rd Thomas Fallon

4th Magnus Stone

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Peter Hunt

Juniors

Under 18

Piobaireachd

1st Hugh Anderson

2nd Morla Bruce

3rd Aaron Brown

4th Charlie Mack

2/4 March

1st Arran Brown

2nd Hugh Anderson

3rd Charlie Mack

4th Euan McCracken

Strathspey & Reel

1st Hugh Anderson

2nd James Silcock

3rd Charlie Mack

4th Morla Bruce

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Arran Brown

2nd Mark Hewitt

3rd Charlie Mack

4th Morla Bruce

Under 15

Piobaireachd (ground only)

1st Rory Fielden

2nd Eilidh Raeside

3rd Callum O’Reilly

Piobaireachd

1st Alasdair Bullock

2nd Kendrick Smith

3rd Travis McKenna Johnston

4th Jack Folan

March

1st Alasdair Bullock

2nd Larry Presslie

3rd Travis McKenna Johnston

4th Jack Folan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alasdair Bullock

2nd Jack Folan

3rd Alexander Cruickshank

4th Shaun Weir

Jig

1st Travis McKenna Johnston

2nd Alasdair Bullock

3rd Jack Folan

4th Larry Presslie

Novice

Under 14

March

1st Iagan MacDonald

2nd Rory Fielden

3rd Caidan Gatward

4th Calvin Anderson

Practice Chanter

12-14

1st Uileam Irving

2nd Michael Iain MacMillan

3rd Christopher Cannon

Under 12

1st Charles Campbell

2nd George Davidson

3rd Ruairidh Lee