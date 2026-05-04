Sarah Muir wins overall, Piob goes to Brodie Watson-Massey at 2026 Highlands & Islands
Oban, Scotland – May 3, 2026 – Sarah Muir of East Kilbride, Scotland, was the overall Premier and A-Grade winner at the annual Highlands & Islands Solo Piping Competition, organized by the Netherlorn Piping Society and held indoors at Oban High School. Muir won the MSR and was third in the Piobaireachd, and was the only competitor to feature in both prize lists. Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won the Piobaireachd.
Senior
Premier & A-Grade
Piobaireachd (16 competed)
1st Brodie Watson-Massey, “Port Urlar”
2nd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bride, Scotland “The Earl of Ross’s March”
3rd Sarah Muir, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland, “The Blind Piper’s Obstinacy”
Judges: Ian Duncan, John Wilson
MSR (17 competed)
1st Sarah Muir
2nd Ross Conner
3rd Callum Wynd
4th Cameron May
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Peter Hunt
B-Grade
Piobaireachd (23 competed)
1st Calum Carn
2nd Dan Nevans
3rd Ben Mulhearn
4th John Dew
Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Robert Wallace
MSR (21 competed)
1st Angus Nicolson
2nd Arran Green
3rd Kris Coyle
4th Alistair Brown
Judges: Ian Duncan, John Wilson
C-Grade
Piobaireachd (30 competed)
1st Scott Barrie
2nd Thomas Fallon
3rd Magnus Stone
4th Craig Muirhead
Judges: Robert Barnes, Dr. Angus MacDonald
MSR (34 competed)
1st Aaron Hughes
2nd Fergus Dorrington
3rd Thomas Fallon
4th Magnus Stone
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Peter Hunt
Juniors
Under 18
Piobaireachd
1st Hugh Anderson
2nd Morla Bruce
3rd Aaron Brown
4th Charlie Mack
2/4 March
1st Arran Brown
2nd Hugh Anderson
3rd Charlie Mack
4th Euan McCracken
Strathspey & Reel
1st Hugh Anderson
2nd James Silcock
3rd Charlie Mack
4th Morla Bruce
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Arran Brown
2nd Mark Hewitt
3rd Charlie Mack
4th Morla Bruce
Under 15
Piobaireachd (ground only)
1st Rory Fielden
2nd Eilidh Raeside
3rd Callum O’Reilly
Piobaireachd
1st Alasdair Bullock
2nd Kendrick Smith
3rd Travis McKenna Johnston
4th Jack Folan
March
1st Alasdair Bullock
2nd Larry Presslie
3rd Travis McKenna Johnston
4th Jack Folan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alasdair Bullock
2nd Jack Folan
3rd Alexander Cruickshank
4th Shaun Weir
Jig
1st Travis McKenna Johnston
2nd Alasdair Bullock
3rd Jack Folan
4th Larry Presslie
Novice
Under 14
March
1st Iagan MacDonald
2nd Rory Fielden
3rd Caidan Gatward
4th Calvin Anderson
Practice Chanter
12-14
1st Uileam Irving
2nd Michael Iain MacMillan
3rd Christopher Cannon
Under 12
1st Charles Campbell
2nd George Davidson
3rd Ruairidh Lee
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