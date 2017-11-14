Shotts brings in 185 young players

(Page 1 of 1)

Shotts, Scotland – November 18, 2017 – The fourth annual Shotts & Dykehead Junior Piping & Drumming Championship was held at Calderhead High School, where a record 185 young pipers and drummers tested their skills across a variety of events and age-groups.

The winner of the Tom McAllister Jr. Memorial Trophy for Best Overall 18 & Younger Piper was Finlay Cameron, and the winners of the John K. McAllister Memorial Trophy for the Best Overall 15 Years & Younger Piper was Andrew Ferguson, who respectively received a set of Chris Armstrong Highland pipes and a set of Fred Morrison small, donated by McCallum Bagpipes.

The event is organized by the Grade 1 Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, and a host of judges, mostly from rival bands, volunteer their services.

Solo Piping

18 & Younger

Piobaireachd

1st John. A. McLaren

2nd Finlay Cameron

3rd Lewis Russell

2/4 March

1st Finlay Cameron

2nd Angus Macphee

3rd Robbie MacIsaac

4th Ben Muir

5th Lewis Russell

6th Callum Davidson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Finlay Cameron

2nd Angus Macphee

3rd Robbie MacIsaac

4th Luke Shearer

5th Ben Muir

6th John. A. McLaren

15 & Younger

Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Ferguson

2nd Cialan Kellett

3rd Luke Kennedy

4th Emma Hill

5th Ross Connor

6th Cameron May

Piobaireachd Ground

1st Joshua Reilly

2nd Evan Hawkins

3rd Donald Morris

4th Bobby Allen

5th Gregor Grierson

6th Ryan McCreadie

2/4 March

1st Christopher Happs

2nd Andrew Ferguson

3rd Ross Connor

4th Luke Kennedy

5th Ruairidh Brown

6th Brodie Watson-Massey

Strathspey & Reel

1st Christopher Happs

2nd Andrew Ferguson

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey

4th Ross Connor

5th Ruairidh Brown

6th Luke Kennedy

13 & Younger

2/4 March

1st Nicholas Knowles

2nd Bobby Allen

3rd Richard Kneen

4th Adam Dandie

5th Donald Morris

6th Jack Smith

Strathspey & Reel

1st Bobby Allen

2nd Nicholas Knowles

3rd Cameron May

4th Joshua Reilly

5th Jack Smith

6th Christie Mcnab

Chanter

Age 18 & Younger

Slow Air (two parts)

1st Fraser Smith

2nd Finn Gilmour

3rd Lloyd Ferguson

4th Erin Allison

March (two parts)

1st Fraser Smith

2nd Christopher Drummond

3rd Harrison Bishop

4th Finn Gilmour

5th Erin Allison

6th Rachel Donald

Solo Drumming



Snare

18 & Younger

March (eight parts)

1st Adam McMillan

2nd Ross Stevenson

MSR

1st Thomas Barnes

2nd Rachel Thom

3rd Alex Faulds

4th Lewis Connell

15 & Younger

MSR

1st Kerr McQuillan

2nd James Strachan

3rd Ewan McDonald

4th Lachlan Kyle

5th Rachel Fairley

6th Fergus Kyle

March

1st Caitlyn Malloy

2nd Callum Kyle

3rd Mark Bathgate

4th Archie Jaffrey-Smith

5th Niamh McCreadie

6th Luke Cunningham

Stick and Pad

15 & Younger

March

1st Jason Hendry

2nd Andrew Black

3rd Oliver Burbury

4th Ewan Jeffrey

Tenor

18 & Younger

MSR

1st Emily Davidson

2nd Abby Johnston

3rd 14 Morgan Lynch

4th Mia Googe

15 & Younger

March (4 parts)

1st Fiona McCall

2nd Lynsey Merrilees

3rd Aimee Reid

4th Hannah McIntyre