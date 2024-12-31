The 24th annual pipes|drums New Year’s Honours

What a year 2024 was! So many accomplishments and milestones, products and services, leaders and events.

In 2001 we began our odyssey, putting together a panel of experts from around the world to vote on the best of the best. Each panellist brought their knowledge and non-bias to the table, entrusted to make informed votes and comments on their picks. We agreed to keep their identities secret to spare each member of this year’s panel from the threat of interference and stress from ultra-competitive pipers and drummers.

Congratulations to all winners, nominees, and those who contributed so much to piping and drumming over the last 12 months.

The categories:

Pipe Band of the Year (all things considered, not only or not even competition)

Piper of the Year (encompassing all aspects of their work)

Solo Competition Piper of the Year (considering only competition success)

Drummer of the Year (encompassing all aspects of their work)

Association Leader of the Year

Product of the Year

Event of the Year

And, now, the results . . .