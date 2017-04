(Page 1 of 1)

We’re pleased to bring pipes|drums readers the next piece in Dr. William Donaldson’s 2017 Set Tunes Series, analyzing piobaireachds prescribed for the larger solo piping competitions and other tunes not yet completed in the compendium, now numbering more than 160 compositions.

(Click on the image below to go to the Set Tunes Series and “The Sound of the Waves Against the Castle of Duntroon.”

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]