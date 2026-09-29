Upgrades of Ulster Scottish, Royal Burgh of Annan bring world’s active Grade 1 bands to 19

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has officially elevated Scotland’s Royal Burgh of Annan and the USA’s Ulster Scottish to Grade 1, bringing the total number of actively competing top-grade bands to 19.

In Philadelphia-based Ulster Scottish’s case, the band joins Houston’s St. Thomas Alumni as one of the only Grade 1 bands from the United States, bringing the total in North America to four, including 2026 World Champions Simon Fraser University of Vancouver and Ontario’s 78th Fraser Highlanders.

Ulster Scottish has been knocking on the door of Grade 1 for a few years, and many expected the band to be upgraded after their 2025 season but, despite winning the MSR, a sixth in the Medley and third overall at the Worlds was apparently enough to keep the RSPBA Grading Committee from giving them the benefit of the doubt.

The RSPBA’s decision likely influenced the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association to keep the Ulster Scottish in Grade 2 for 2026, and the band went on to win Grade 2 at the World Championships, tipping Royal Burgh of Annan by two overall points.

“We’re looking forward to the honour of continuing our journey in the top grade alongside such excellent bands.” – Ulster Scottish Pipe-Major Eric Ouelette

“The band is absolutely thrilled to have received the news of our upgrade to Grade 1,” said Ulster Scottish Pipe-Major Eric Ouelette. “It’s certainly been an exciting few years. Culminating this chapter with our win at the Worlds, and now the news of our upgrade, is a testament to the hard work and sacrifice of everyone that’s a part of the Ulster Scottish organization. We’re looking forward to the honour of continuing our journey in the top grade alongside such excellent bands.”

“I feel incredibly honoured and lucky to have helped my own family band reach the pinnacle grade of pipe bands,” said Ulster Scottish Lead-Drummer Derek Cooper. “The efforts put in over these last few years have paid off, and I’m very much looking forward to new challenges ahead in Grade 1.”

For Royal Burgh of Annan, it’s also a return to Grade 1 for the small village of Annan (pop. 8,600) in Dumfries & Galloway, south-west Scotland, after the community’s Annan Ex-Service Club Pipe Band reached the top under the late Pipe-Major Walter Cowan in the 1980s.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved,” said Pipe-Major Jamie Smith. “The band was in Grade 3B in 2017. If you take out the Covid years, we have managed to climb from 3B to Grade 1 in eight seasons. The nucleus of the band has remained the same throughout, and at least 80% of the band have never played in Grade 1 before, so to be able to give them that opportunity of achieving their dreams is really special and something I am incredibly proud of.”

“It’s extra special for me, as the Cowan family have been my biggest influencers. Walter, John and Ross were my tutors growing up, so to follow in Walter’s footsteps and lead an Annan band back into Grade 1 really means a lot to me personally.” – Royal Burgh of Annan Pipe-Major Jamie Smith

In addition to being runner-up to Ulster Scottish in Grade 2 at the 2026 Worlds, the band won the Scottish, European, and UK championships, and was second at the British, and easily won the RSPBA Grade 2 Champion of Champions overall season award in Grade 2 in both the band and drum corps categories.

“It’s extra special for me, as the Cowan family have been my biggest influencers,” Smith added. “Walter, John and Ross were my tutors growing up, so to follow in Walter’s footsteps and lead an Annan band back into Grade 1 really means a lot to me personally.”

Royal Burgh of Annan was formed in 2004 after a merger with Annan Ex-Service Club and MacLean of Annan.

The RSPBA’s habit of grading bands that are not full members continues to put international associations in a tough position, often forcing them to match the RSPBA’s decision, based largely on the band’s showing at the World Championships.

“There was no consultation with or outreach to the EUSPBA about Ulster Scottish,” said EUSPBA President Bill Caudill, when asked whether the EUSPBA will also move the band to Grade 1. “Not that we have any qualms or objections with that well-deserved upgrade, and we congratulate P-M Eric Ouelette and D-S Derek Cooper and all the band members for this fantastic achievement.”

With seven from Scotland and two from Northern Ireland, the total number of active UK-based Grade 1 bands stands at nine. According to Pipe-Major Duncan Nicholson, Police Scotland & Federation are still searching for a lead-drummer, after the departure of Lead-Drummer Blair Faulds and much of the drum section after only a year back to competition following a hiatus that ensued when Pipe-Major Ewan Henderson and Lead-Drummer David Henderson resigned.

The 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) of Nova Scotia continue to search for a lead-drummer, but most of the band’s members have joined other bands since the group went on hiatus after the 2024 season.

Grade 2 in the UK is becoming healthier, with the elevation of Grade 3A Burntisland & District (Scotland), Macanta (England) and Livingston Caledonia (Scotland).

The RSPBA also upgraded EUSPBA-member St. Thomas Episcopal School to Novice Juvenile A, but the move has little impact on the band’s status at home, since the grade does not exist in North America.

When asked about Ulster Scottish, Caudill added that Grade 1 St. Thomas Alumni is not in fact a member of the EUSPBA, saying, “The St. Thomas school bands are EUSPBA members, but we have been puzzled as to why St. Thomas Alumni, which is indeed within our association’s geography, and which has among its membership several of our judges panel, current music board members, and competing members of the EUSPBA, choose not to affiliate with the EUSPBA.”

St. Thomas Alumni Pipe-Major Jamie Gattinger has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The move from Grade 2 to Grade 1 is considered the most difficult to make with long-term success. Many, if not most, bands find themselves back in Grade 2, either voluntarily or through association regrading.

pipes|drums assembled a highly-watched panel of Grade 2/Grade 1 leaders to discuss the challenges and possible causes and solutions.