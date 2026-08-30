Bonar wins the overall at Birnam in tie with Knichel
Birnam, Scotland – August 29, 2026 – Cameron Bonar of Surrey British Columbia, won the overall trophy on Piobaireachd preference after a tie with Zephan Knichel of Lynwood, Washington, in varied results at the annual Birnam Highland Games, a popular competition for non-Scottish pipers.
Piobaireachd
1st Jamie Hawke, Brisbane
2nd Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
3rd Arran Green, Stirling, Scotland
4th Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia
5th Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts
Judges: Derek Fraser, Logan Tannock
2/4 March
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Liam Kernighan, Wellington, New Zealand
3rd Arran Green
4th Liam Nicholson, Glasgow
5th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
Strathspey & Reel
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Liam Kernighan
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Ben McClamrock
5th Josh Chandler, Australia
Jig
1st Ben McClamrock
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Cameron McLeod
5th Anna Kummerlöw
Light music judges: Robert Barnes, Tom Johnstone
A correction was made on Aug. 30, 2026: we later discovered that Cameron Bonar won the overall trophy after a tie was broken on the better Piobaireachd result. The article was adjusted accordingly and we regret the mistake.
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