Bonar wins the overall at Birnam in tie with Knichel

Birnam, Scotland – August 29, 2026 – Cameron Bonar of Surrey British Columbia, won the overall trophy on Piobaireachd preference after a tie with Zephan Knichel of Lynwood, Washington, in varied results at the annual Birnam Highland Games, a popular competition for non-Scottish pipers.

Piobaireachd

1st Jamie Hawke, Brisbane

2nd Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

3rd Arran Green, Stirling, Scotland

4th Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

Judges: Derek Fraser, Logan Tannock

2/4 March

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Liam Kernighan, Wellington, New Zealand

3rd Arran Green

4th Liam Nicholson, Glasgow

5th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Liam Kernighan

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Ben McClamrock

5th Josh Chandler, Australia

Jig

1st Ben McClamrock

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Cameron McLeod

5th Anna Kummerlöw

Light music judges: Robert Barnes, Tom Johnstone

A correction was made on Aug. 30, 2026: we later discovered that Cameron Bonar won the overall trophy after a tie was broken on the better Piobaireachd result. The article was adjusted accordingly and we regret the mistake.