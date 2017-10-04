1 Med. Batt. wins Wynberg

Published: October 17, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

The host Novice Juvenile Wynberg Boys Pipe Band celebrate just playing at their event.

Cape Town, South Africa – October 14, 2017 – A strong entry by bands and solo players turned out for the Wynberg Highland Gathering at Wynberg Boys’ High School, where the 1 Medical Battalion won the open band contest.

Bands
Open MSR and Medley
1st 1 Medical Battalion (Gr2)
2nd Cape Town Highlanders (Gr3)
3rd Cape Field Artillery (Gr4)
4th Cape Garrison Artillery (Gr4)
5th St Andrew’s College Grahamstown (Novice Juvenile)
6th Wynberg Boys (Novice Juvenile)

Solo Piping
Open (14 competed)
1st Richard Payn
2nd Thomas Fuller
3rd Ian Douglass
4th Stuart Hobson
5th Gary Ballentine
6th Jonathan Visser

Junior (18 competed)
1st Jenna Alexander
2nd Ross Olive
3rd Arran Hepburn
4th Dylan Meyer
5th Gregory MacDonald
6th Ewan Taylor

Amateur (nine competed)
1st Zak Schlebusch
2nd Heather Hemmings
3rd Dylan Marais
4th Michael Purchase
5th Beth Odendaal
6th Caireen Alston

Solo Snare Drumming
Open MSR
1st James Penberthy
2nd Connor Holz
3rd John Mark van Niekerk
4th Dewar van Dyk
Judge: David Murray

Junior MSR
1st James Penberthy
2nd Timothy MacWilliams
3rd Connor Holz
Judge: David Murray

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
October 17, 1974James McIntosh wins 1st ever Grant’s Piping Championship, Blair Atholl.
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. Hundreds salute Reay Mackay
  2. Blair digital chanter promises to rock piping
  3. Forget not
  4. RISEN
  5. A message of thanks
MOST RECENT POST
  • Remember empathy
    Wed, 4 Oct 2017
    Why do many judges forget what it was like to be a competitor? This came up the other day in a conversation about judging, competing, and judges. The current flap by a vocal minority about the Solo Piping Judges Association … Cont …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS October 21, 2017World Solo Snare Drumming & International Juvenile Solo Tenor CompetitionsGlasgow Caledonia University

October 21, 2017Labour Weekend Silver Chanter Solo CompetitionsChristchurch

October 28, 2017Glenfiddich Solo Piping ChampionshipBlair Castle, Blair Atholl, Scotland

November 4, 2017London CompetitionsKensington Conference & Events Centre, The Town Hall, Hornton Street London

November 5, 2017Bloomington Pipers’ Society November GatheringSt Thomas Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IN

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: For those playing cane reeds, if they stop try blowing down the drone a couple of times rather than springing the tongue. This will give the blade a natural gentle lift.
Euan Anderson, Edinburgh
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Fair warning