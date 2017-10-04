1 Med. Batt. wins Wynberg

Cape Town, South Africa – October 14, 2017 – A strong entry by bands and solo players turned out for the Wynberg Highland Gathering at Wynberg Boys’ High School, where the 1 Medical Battalion won the open band contest.
Bands
Open MSR and Medley
1st 1 Medical Battalion (Gr2)
2nd Cape Town Highlanders (Gr3)
3rd Cape Field Artillery (Gr4)
4th Cape Garrison Artillery (Gr4)
5th St Andrew’s College Grahamstown (Novice Juvenile)
6th Wynberg Boys (Novice Juvenile)
Solo Piping
Open (14 competed)
1st Richard Payn
2nd Thomas Fuller
3rd Ian Douglass
4th Stuart Hobson
5th Gary Ballentine
6th Jonathan Visser
Junior (18 competed)
1st Jenna Alexander
2nd Ross Olive
3rd Arran Hepburn
4th Dylan Meyer
5th Gregory MacDonald
6th Ewan Taylor
Amateur (nine competed)
1st Zak Schlebusch
2nd Heather Hemmings
3rd Dylan Marais
4th Michael Purchase
5th Beth Odendaal
6th Caireen Alston
Solo Snare Drumming
Open MSR
1st James Penberthy
2nd Connor Holz
3rd John Mark van Niekerk
4th Dewar van Dyk
Judge: David Murray
Junior MSR
1st James Penberthy
2nd Timothy MacWilliams
3rd Connor Holz
Judge: David Murray