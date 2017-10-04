2017 Nicol-Brown Champion: Alistair Bevan

(Page 1 of 1)

Scotia, New York – October 7, 2017 – Alistair Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia, was the overall winner of the annual Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition, winning two of three events and placing second in the other. The competition is for the top amateur pipers from across North America as put forward by their home associations, based on results from the previous season. The Nicol-Brown was judged by Andrew Lee, Ian K. MacDonald and Ben McClamrock. The contest has run since 1982.

Piobaireachd

1st Laureano Thomas-Sanchez, Cleveland, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

2nd Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

3rd Ben Montross, Waterbury, Vermont

4th Charlie Morris, Agoura Hills, California

5th Gavin Mackay, Kitchener, Ontario

MSR

1st Alistair Bevan, “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “Dorrator Bridge,” “Peter MacFarquhar”

2nd Tori Killoran, Pitt Meadows, British Columbia

3rd Laureano Thomas-Sanchez

4th Christian Rhoads, St. Louis

5th Charlie Morris

6/8 Marches

1st Alistair Bevan, “Cameron MacFadyen,” “Mrs. Lily Christie”

2nd Laureano Thomas-Sanchez

3rd Christian Rhoads

4th Tori Killoran

5th Mark McClennan, Guelph, Ontario

Also competing but not in the prizes: Alasdair Martin, Charlotte, North Carolina; Brannagh O’Donnell, Assonet, Massachusetts;

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]