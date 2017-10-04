2017 Nicol-Brown Champion: Alistair Bevan

Published: October 8, 2017
Scotia, New York – October 7, 2017 – Alistair Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia, was the overall winner of the annual Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition, winning two of three events and placing second in the other. The competition is for the top amateur pipers from across North America as put forward by their home associations, based on results from the previous season. The Nicol-Brown was judged by Andrew Lee, Ian K. MacDonald and Ben McClamrock. The contest has run since 1982.

2017 Nicol-Brown contestants (L-R): Ben Montross, Alasdair Martin, Christian Rhoads, Laureano Thomas-Sanchez, Tori Killoran, Alistair Bevan, Mark McClennan, Gavin Mackay, Charlie Morris, Brannagh O’Donnell.

Piobaireachd
1st Laureano Thomas-Sanchez, Cleveland, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
2nd Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia
3rd Ben Montross, Waterbury, Vermont
4th Charlie Morris, Agoura Hills, California
5th Gavin Mackay, Kitchener, Ontario

MSR
1st Alistair Bevan, “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “Dorrator Bridge,” “Peter MacFarquhar”
2nd Tori Killoran, Pitt Meadows, British Columbia
3rd Laureano Thomas-Sanchez
4th Christian Rhoads, St. Louis
5th Charlie Morris

6/8 Marches
1st Alistair Bevan, “Cameron MacFadyen,” “Mrs. Lily Christie”
2nd Laureano Thomas-Sanchez
3rd Christian Rhoads
4th Tori Killoran
5th Mark McClennan, Guelph, Ontario

Also competing but not in the prizes: Alasdair Martin, Charlotte, North Carolina; Brannagh O’Donnell, Assonet, Massachusetts;

