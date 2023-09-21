2023 Set Tunes Series: ‘Welcome Johnny Back Again’

Since 2001, Dr. William Donaldson has been contributing his Set Tunes Series for pipes|drums readers. Now comprising more than 170 piobaireachds, the series is the world’s largest free online repository of ceol mor.

Each piece includes all known published manuscripts, often from obscure publications only available from the National Library in Edinburgh, and most are accompanied by a sound recording of Donaldson’s interpretation and analysis of the tune.

The latest contribution to the series is “Welcome Johnny Back Again,” found in Colin Mór Campbell’s Nether Lorn Canntaireachd, Angus MacKay’s manuscript, Duncan Campbell of Foss’s manuscript, Uilleam Ross’s manuscript, John MacDougall Gillies’s manuscript, David Glen’s manuscript, and Lt. John McLennan papers.

Just click on the image to go to the Set Tunes section of pipes|drums, each painstakingly researched and analyzed by Donaldson, resulting in the largest single collection of published source material in one place.

“Welcome Johnny Back Again” is the final installment in our 2023 Set Tunes Series. Our unending thanks to Willie Donaldson for his prodigious work and service to piping.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for future contributions to Dr. Donaldson’s Set Tunes Series.