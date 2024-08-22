2024 Argyllshire Gathering Day 2: Beaumont, Brown win the A-Grades; Bonar, May take Grade-B events; Wilson wins Jigs

Oban, Scotland – August 22, 2024 – Following the more than 150-year tradition of the event, the Argyllshire Gathering took its second day of competition outdoors to Mossfield Park where the world’s best solo pipers weather whatever the weather wanted in various light music events.

The day began with a few dozen competitors turning out to play from the Oban train station through the West Highland town. They entered the games park playing John MacColl’s classic 2/4 march, “The Argyllshire Gathering,” with Gold Medallist Cameron Drummond assuming the pipe major’s spot.

Callum Beaumont of St. Andrews, Scotland, won the A-Grade March, and Aberdeen’s Calum Brown won the A-Grade Strathspey & Reel.

Greg Wilson of Christchurch, New Zealand, won the Jigs, which were open to any pipers graded A or B.

The first results announced were for the Grade-B events. Cameron Bonar of Surrey British Columbia, and Cameron May of Lesmahagow, Scotland, won the 2/4 March and Strathspey & Reel, respectively. Bonar was also second in the Strathspey & Reel.

The last of the results were revealed at around 5:30 pm.

A-Grade

2/4 March

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

3rd Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

4th Liam Kernaghan, Auckland, New Zealand

5th Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland

6th Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Angus MacDonald, Robert Wallace

Strathspey & Reel

1st Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

2nd Nick Hudson, Houston

3rd Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland

4th Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

5th Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland

6th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Judges: Ian Duncan, Murray Henderson, John Wilson

B-Grade

2/4 March

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

3rd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

4th Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

5th John Dew, Edinburgh

Judges: Euan Anderson, Barry Donaldson, Ronnie McShannon

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cameron May

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Bobby Allen, Glasgow

4th Bradley Parker, Milngavie, Scotland

5th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

Judges: Derek Fraser, Bruce Hitchings, Bob Worrall

Jigs (open to all A- and B-grade pipers)

1st Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand

2nd Nick Hudson

3rd Callum Watson, Lasswade, Scotland

4th Alan Bevan, Abbotsford

5th Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

Judges: Willie Morrison, Bill Wotherspoon

Intermediate MSR (for pipers in the MacGregor Memorial and/or don’t have a CPA B grading or higher)

1st Kyle Cameron, Fortrose, Scotland

2nd Liam Nicolson, Albury, Australia

3rd Cameron MacPhail, Lochgilphead, Scotland

4th Calum Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

5th Maggie McConnochie, West Melton, New Zealand

Judges: Mike Cusack, Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen

