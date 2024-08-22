Results
August 22, 2024

2024 Argyllshire Gathering Day 2: Beaumont, Brown win the A-Grades; Bonar, May take Grade-B events; Wilson wins Jigs

Oban, Scotland – August 22, 2024 – Following the more than 150-year tradition of the event, the Argyllshire Gathering took its second day of competition outdoors to Mossfield Park where the world’s best solo pipers weather whatever the weather wanted in various light music events.

The pipers march past Mossfield Park gates with newly-minted Highland Society of London Gold Medallist Cameron Drummond in the pipe-major’s spot facing front left.

The day began with a few dozen competitors turning out to play from the Oban train station through the West Highland town. They entered the games park playing John MacColl’s classic 2/4 march, “The Argyllshire Gathering,” with Gold Medallist Cameron Drummond assuming the pipe major’s spot.

Callum Beaumont of St. Andrews, Scotland, won the A-Grade March, and Aberdeen’s Calum Brown won the A-Grade Strathspey & Reel.

Greg Wilson of Christchurch, New Zealand, won the Jigs, which were open to any pipers graded A or B.

The first results announced were for the Grade-B events. Cameron Bonar of Surrey British Columbia, and Cameron May of Lesmahagow, Scotland, won the 2/4 March and Strathspey & Reel, respectively. Bonar was also second in the Strathspey & Reel.

The last of the results were revealed at around 5:30 pm.

A-Grade
2/4 March
1st Callum Beaumont
2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
3rd Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland
4th Liam Kernaghan, Auckland, New Zealand
5th Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland
6th Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Angus MacDonald, Robert Wallace

Strathspey & Reel
1st Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
2nd Nick Hudson, Houston
3rd Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland
4th Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia
5th Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland
6th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
Judges: Ian Duncan, Murray Henderson, John Wilson

B-Grade
2/4 March
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
3rd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
4th Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
5th John Dew, Edinburgh
Judges: Euan Anderson, Barry Donaldson, Ronnie McShannon

Strathspey & Reel
1st Cameron May
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Bobby Allen, Glasgow
4th Bradley Parker, Milngavie, Scotland
5th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland
Judges: Derek Fraser, Bruce Hitchings, Bob Worrall

Jigs (open to all A- and B-grade pipers)
1st Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand
2nd Nick Hudson
3rd Callum Watson, Lasswade, Scotland
4th Alan Bevan, Abbotsford
5th Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland
Judges: Willie Morrison, Bill Wotherspoon

Intermediate MSR (for pipers in the MacGregor Memorial and/or don’t have a CPA B grading or higher)
1st Kyle Cameron, Fortrose, Scotland
2nd Liam Nicolson, Albury, Australia
3rd Cameron MacPhail, Lochgilphead, Scotland
4th Calum Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia
5th Maggie McConnochie, West Melton, New Zealand
Judges: Mike Cusack, Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from the second day of the 2024 Argyllshire Gathering.

 

