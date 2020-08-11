Win $5,423 in fabulous prizes in our 2020 Draw the Pick contest!

Thanks to the stupid coronavirus, the World Pipe Band Championships are off.

No excitement. No intrigue. No rogue judges messing up your prediction.

But that won’t stop us from continuing with our annual contest for one lucky recipient to receive a bountiful prize-package courtesy of our wonderful pipes|drums advertisers!

Our contest is normally called “Pick The Six.” Since this year there’s no six to pick, we’ve deep-sixed the picks.

We’ll keep it simple: a random draw for a total of $5,423 (so far) in terrific products and services from our advertisers in our Draw the Pick contest!

All you have to do is submit an email entry that correctly answers this easy question:

What is your favourite 100% independent, 100% nonprofit piping and drumming publication? (Hint: it’s the only one.)

Entering is easy! Details can be found after you check out the full list of prizes from our sponsors and pipes|drums itself.

Our generous advertisers know good opportunities when they see them, and have stepped up with a list of products and services unparalleled in the piping and drumming world. (All retail amounts are in Canadian dollars.)

Just take a look at every one of the terrific prizes that you could get – and be sure to click on every link to find out all the excellent other goodies to be had from these savvy businesses!

BagpipeLessons.com – It’s a cornucopia of prizes from BagpipeLessons.com with a total value of $1,215!

Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming – free tuition ($731) for five days of live school instruction at the 2021 Balmoral summer session in Pittsburgh. We’re assuming there will be live schools next year. If not, we’ll have to work something out with remote schools.

Blair Bagpipes – a Blair Digital Chanter (plain mounted) – $812. – a Blair Digital Chanter (plain mounted) – $812.

Bruce Gandy Music – Four ebooks and two of Bruce Gandy’s piobaireachd download packages ($25 each).

Highland Gear Pipe Band Products – a Generation 5.1 bag cover ($120), a Modern Piping Tone Temple ($100), and a Highland Hanger ($30).

Highland Reeds – High-Resonance Drone Reeds. ($102)

Kyle Warren Bagpipes – a copy of each of Kyle Warren’s music collections: Book 1, Tunez ($26), and Book 2, EAT SLEEP PIPE REPEAT ($45).

Lee & Sons Bagpipes – a Lee & Sons pipe bag of the winner’s choice. (Sheepskin, Goatskin, Cowhide or Sheepskin Premium). $479.

McCallum Bagpipes – a McCallum blackwood long practice chanter with engraved sole, bowl, ferrule and mouthpiece tube. The winner can pick the engraving pattern they prefer. The value of that PC is $344.

Reelpipes.com – $100 credit off purchases at Reelpipes.com

R.G. Hardie & Co. – a $174 voucher to use on rghardiestore.com.

Scott’s Highland Services – AirStream Tilt Blowpipe $120.

Sound Supreme Reeds – a dozen custom made pipe chanter reeds. $144

Zoweee!

That’s $5,423 worth of prizes for one lucky winner!

(And keep checking back, because there still could be more to come.)

Okay, so here are the rules, which you really should read very carefully (we don’t want your entry to be DQed):

Readers must submit their entry via e-mail to editor@pipesdrums.com

Put “ Draw the Pick ” in the subject line.

” in the subject line. Only one entry per e-mail address (all multiple entries from the same e-mail address will be discarded. So please don’t try to stuff the box.). This is important: If you enter more than once from an email address, ALL of your entries will be discarded.

(all multiple entries from the same e-mail address will be discarded. So please don’t try to stuff the box.). Entries must answer our question correctly. (There’s only one possible answer.)

Submissions must include the sender’s postal mailing address.

Entries close at 18:00 EDT, Saturday, August 15th .

. The winner will be notified by e-mail and a story will be posted on the site announcing the winner.

All prizes will be sent to the winner directly from the sponsors.

That’s it!

Good luck with your entry, and be sure to check out ALL of our great advertisers, who help to keep the publication coming to you!