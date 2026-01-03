A huge community contributed content to pipes|drums in 2025

It took a community to help pipes|drums deliver more than 400 articles to you in 2025, with no fewer than 135 supporters who willingly provided their insights throughout the year.

The publication is what it is because of so many from around the world who are willing to share their words, images and music, and we thank them:

Ian Aastrom Jackie Allan Euan Anderson Scott Armit Pete Aumonier George Balderose Kat Belcher Steven Blake Cameron Bonar Wilson Brown Ruari Buchan David Burnside John Cairns Sandy Cameron George Campbell Annabel Carleton Andrew Carlisle Bill Caudill Hollie Chalmers Leslie Clark Chris Coates Iain Crawford Willie Donaldson Cameron Drummond Ben Duncan Alistair Dunn John Elliott Alan Forbes Mackenzie Forrest Finlay Frame Matt Fraser Bruce Gandy Alex Gandy Blythe Gerrie Ann Gray Andrew Hayes Jenny Hazzard Alasdair Henderson Jim Henderson David Hilder Emma Hill Bruce Hitchings Adam Holdaway Margaret Houlihan Eireann Iannetta-MacKay Amber Ives Connor Jardine Finlay Johnston Colin Johnstone Kayleigh Johnstone Alan Jones Liam Kernaghan Martin Kessler Zephan Knichel Steven Leask Jack Lee Terry Lee Stuart Liddell Roddy Livingstone Meaghan Lyons Ewan MacCrimmon Barbara MacDonald Chris MacDonald Eilidh MacDonald Finlay MacDonald Iain MacDonald Scott MacDonald Lorne MacDougall Kylie MacHattie James MacHattie Iain MacInnes Matt MacIsaac Donald Mackay Glenna Mackay-Johnstone Kurt Mackintosh Roderick MacLean Colin MacLellan Kenny MacLeod Rob MacNeil Kyla MacNeil Michelle MacPhail Doug MacRae Rob MacGregor Duggy MacGregor Robert Mathieson Reid Maxwell Willie McCallum Georgia McCourt Karen McCrindle Warren Erinn McIlwhaine Stewart McKenzie Sean McKeown Ian McLellan Bruce McQuaig Kerr McQuillan Steven McWhirter Derek Midgley Megan Miller Rick Mohr Sharleen Muir John Mulhearn Neill Mulvie Liam Nunes Richard Parkes Colton Patterson Beth Preston Jarrod Purvis Owen Reid Avens Ridgeway Eric Rigler Jim Semple Liz Sheridan Jim Sim Alister Sinclair Connor Sinclair Anna Smart Anne Spalding Islay Spalding Ailis Sutherland Eric Stein Trevor Takahashi Jack Taylor Chloe Taylor Torquil Telfer Don Thompson Terry Tully Morven Walker Ross Walker Jim Wark Calum Watson Ross Watson Brodie Watson-Massey Becky Weir Meghan Wendell Daniel Whelan Paul White John Wilson Rob Wilson Julie Wilson Matt Wilson David Wilton Gilbert Young

Thanks to all!

And that doesn’t (necessarily) include the experts who helped with secret judging panels like our New Year’s Honours or the many essential sources who spoke on condition that their names are excluded.

If we inadvertently omitted a contributor, please let us know.

If you’d like to contribute to pipes|drums, we always welcome your ideas, photos, information, comments and news, either on- or off-the-record. Just send us a message.

Advertisers

And of course, we’re supported by our advertisers, who understand the excellent value available by sponsoring pipes|drums to reach our large global audience.

Be sure to think of these businesses first when considering what you need to be the best piper or drummer you can be:

If you'd like to reach our worldwide audience of pipers, drummers and piping and drumming enthusiasts through advertising with pipes|drums, please send us a note, and we'll send you the details.

As with our subscription rates, our advertising prices have not changed in almost 20 years.

