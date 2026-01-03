Features
January 03, 2026

A huge community contributed content to pipes|drums in 2025

It took a community to help pipes|drums deliver more than 400 articles to you in 2025, with no fewer than 135 supporters who willingly provided their insights throughout the year.

The publication is what it is because of so many from around the world who are willing to share their words, images and music, and we thank them:

Ian AastromJackie AllanEuan AndersonScott Armit
Pete AumonierGeorge BalderoseKat BelcherSteven Blake
Cameron BonarWilson BrownRuari BuchanDavid Burnside
John CairnsSandy CameronGeorge CampbellAnnabel Carleton
Andrew CarlisleBill CaudillHollie ChalmersLeslie Clark
Chris CoatesIain CrawfordWillie DonaldsonCameron Drummond
Ben DuncanAlistair DunnJohn ElliottAlan Forbes
Mackenzie ForrestFinlay FrameMatt FraserBruce Gandy
Alex GandyBlythe GerrieAnn GrayAndrew Hayes
Jenny HazzardAlasdair HendersonJim HendersonDavid Hilder
Emma HillBruce HitchingsAdam HoldawayMargaret Houlihan
Eireann Iannetta-MacKayAmber IvesConnor JardineFinlay Johnston
Colin JohnstoneKayleigh JohnstoneAlan JonesLiam Kernaghan
Martin KesslerZephan KnichelSteven LeaskJack Lee
Terry LeeStuart LiddellRoddy LivingstoneMeaghan Lyons
Ewan MacCrimmonBarbara MacDonaldChris MacDonaldEilidh MacDonald
Finlay MacDonaldIain MacDonaldScott MacDonaldLorne MacDougall
Kylie MacHattieJames MacHattieIain MacInnesMatt MacIsaac
Donald MackayGlenna Mackay-JohnstoneKurt MackintoshRoderick MacLean
Colin MacLellanKenny MacLeodRob MacNeilKyla MacNeil
Michelle MacPhailDoug MacRaeRob MacGregorDuggy MacGregor
Robert MathiesonReid MaxwellWillie McCallumGeorgia McCourt
Karen McCrindle WarrenErinn McIlwhaineStewart McKenzieSean McKeown
Ian McLellanBruce McQuaigKerr McQuillanSteven McWhirter
Derek MidgleyMegan MillerRick MohrSharleen Muir
John MulhearnNeill MulvieLiam NunesRichard Parkes
Colton PattersonBeth PrestonJarrod PurvisOwen Reid
Avens RidgewayEric RiglerJim SempleLiz Sheridan
Jim SimAlister SinclairConnor SinclairAnna Smart
Anne SpaldingIslay SpaldingAilis SutherlandEric Stein
Trevor TakahashiJack TaylorChloe TaylorTorquil Telfer
Don ThompsonTerry TullyMorven WalkerRoss Walker
Jim WarkCalum WatsonRoss WatsonBrodie Watson-Massey
Becky WeirMeghan WendellDaniel WhelanPaul White
John WilsonRob WilsonJulie WilsonMatt Wilson
David WiltonGilbert Young

Thanks to all!

And that doesn’t (necessarily) include the experts who helped with secret judging panels like our New Year’s Honours or the many essential sources who spoke on condition that their names are excluded.

If we inadvertently omitted a contributor, please let us know.

If you’d like to contribute to pipes|drums, we always welcome your ideas, photos, information, comments and news, either on- or off-the-record. Just send us a message.

Advertisers

And of course, we’re supported by our advertisers, who understand the excellent value available by sponsoring pipes|drums to reach our large global audience.

Be sure to think of these businesses first when considering what you need to be the best piper or drummer you can be:

If you’d like to reach our worldwide audience of pipers, drummers and piping and drumming enthusiasts through advertising with pipes|drums, please send us a note, and we’ll send you the details.

As with our subscription rates, our advertising prices have not changed in almost 20 years.

Stay tuned.

 

