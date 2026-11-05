AGM season brings leadership changes, elections and new initiatives for piping and drumming associations

North America’s piping and drumming associations are heading into their annual general meeting season, with presidential elections, board changes, new competitions, and concerns about volunteer participation shaping plans for 2027.

Associations have updated us on their activities and priorities, with some preparing for leadership changes and others looking to build on existing programs. The Solo Piping Judges Association in Scotland is also preparing for its AGM.

Most associations have not published anything on their websites about their annual general meetings, positions up for election and how to become a candidate, how to propose motions to alter rules or policies, or other essential procedural details.

The Eastern United States Pipe Band Association is one of the few associations with a formal pre-nomination and campaign process, allowing prospective presidents to communicate their platforms so that members can attend the meeting better informed on whom to vote for.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s annual general meeting is in March of the New Year. We haven’t heard back from a few North American associations.

AGM: Saturday, December 5th

The world’s largest association by geography and combined number of band and individual members will see a leadership change as President Bill Caudill completes his second and, under EUSPBA term-limit rules, final two-year term.

Derek Midgley and longtime association Treasurer Matt Wood are candidates for president, while June Hanley is the only vice-presidential candidate. Incumbent Recording Secretary Stephanie Valley is unopposed, and three candidates are seeking one officer-at-large position.

Caudill said the EUSPBA, which has almost 1,500 solo members and nearly 150 bands, is in its strongest financial position ever, allowing it to invest more in programs and members.

For accomplishments in the last year, he highlighted the introduction of preliminary A/B judging classifications, a reorganization of the Music Board to address perceived conflicts of interest, and initiatives to attract non-competing police, fire department and community bands. The association’s Southern Branch has also introduced opportunities for newcomers to try piping and drumming at Highland games.

Caudill acknowledged that an attempt to revive the former Voice magazine online ended after three editions because of insufficient volunteer support. He hopes his successors will complete work on making an important historical piobaireachd manuscript and accompanying recordings accessible to the public.

AGM: November 18th, 7 pm PT

The BCPA could see continuity at the top, with President David Hilder confirming his intention to seek another term.

Hilder has endorsed four incumbent directors vying for re-election: Derek Davidson, Shaunna Hilder, Kyla MacNeil, and Charlene Wallis. He will also nominate BCPA Life Member Terry Lee, the internationally renowned pipe-major, adjudicator and teacher, to the board. Lee has accepted the nomination, which comes as longtime director Lynn Bullis prepares to retire.

“We have all our oars in the water, rowing in the same direction,” Hilder said, emphasizing the association’s efforts to strengthen governance, support volunteers and build a collaborative board, adding, “Our strength is our people. Our success is our teamwork. Our future is what we build together.”

AGM: Saturday, November 21, 4 pm AT, held both virtually and in person at the Royal Artillery Park Officers’ Mess in downtown Halifax

President Tom Cuming said the positions of president, vice-president, secretary and public relations officer will be open, but there are no motions currently before the association, a departure from last year’s meeting, which included rule changes and constitutional amendments.

“As with all volunteer associations, we face challenges with staffing and continuity,” Cuming said. “Our association and community aren’t as robust as some others in North America, so we take inspiration where we can.”

AGM: Saturday, November 7th, in-person and via Zoom

MWPBA President Jim Sim expects a relatively uneventful meeting, although discussions are underway with potential organizers about adding competitions to the 2027 outdoor season.

“It should be a pretty quiet meeting,” Sim said. “There might be a couple of announcements about next season.”

He added that nothing has been finalized regarding new competitions and that the association will announce its schedule as information becomes available.

AGM: December 5 via Zoom

President Malkie Bow’s position and three director-at-large seats are up for election.

The directors whose terms expire are Jamie Blacklock, Charlie MacDonald and Don Steele.

Bow said he had not received nominations or confirmation that any incumbents, including himself, intended to seek another term.

A significant change is coming to the society’s Music Committee. Jim McGillivray will step down as chair when his term expires in December, and the board will seek candidates for the appointed position.

“There are no significant proposed changes that I have seen come through to date,” Bow said, adding that only minor adjustments are being considered by the Music Committee and Governance Committee.

The PPBSO is also preparing Highland Games contracts for 2027 and organizing its annual Awards Gala.

President Barbara MacDonald said the organization’s AGM is expected in the first quarter of 2027, with recent meetings generally taking place in January.

The association continues to emphasize education through the longstanding Sound Advice program, scholarships and adjudication workshops, including recent sessions featuring Terry Lee and veteran Grade 1 snare drummer and RSPBA judge Duncan Millar.

“As is the case everywhere, we struggle to have new learners in both piping and drumming, but continue to keep on keeping on,” MacDonald said.

She pointed to renewed enthusiasm generated by the involvement of three Saskatchewan-born women in the 100% Collective, particularly as an inspiration for young female pipers and drummers.

Saskatchewan bands competed in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Alberta during 2026, and the association is looking ahead to a November 28th Mini-Gathering in Regina, coinciding with a fundraising ceilidh for the Saskatchewan Highland Games and Celtic Festival.

AGM: Saturday, November 14th, via Zoom

The WUSPBA is preparing several initiatives, including expanded solo competitions and educational programs.

President Bill Walker confirmed that the newly renamed Jeff Mann Memorial Solo Invitational will take place November 7th in Redondo Beach, California, featuring a recital the previous evening by adjudicators Jack Lee, Roddy MacLeod, Willie McCallum, and Bob Worrall. The invitational will include a composition competition for the first time.

The association also held its first annual Open Solo Drumming Championship at the Seaside Games in Ventura, California, alongside the Pipe-Major Angus MacDonald Memorial Solo Invitational Piping Championship. Its annual solo drumming invitational is scheduled for April 24th in Northern California.

The WUSPBA has also arranged drumming and ensemble “boot camps” in each of its five branches over the United States’ Presidents’ Day weekend, February 13-15.

“Lots of other things on the drawing board, too,” Walker said. “We’re having lots of fun with our great community.”

The association has published its AGM agenda, elections and membership motions on its website.

Solo Piping Judges Association (SPJA)

AGM: November 22nd, 11:00 GMT, in-person at the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming, Inchdrewer House, Edinburgh

The organization’s 60-plus members still need to determine a Chair after Bruce Hitchings’ resignation last July, and will presumably address the situation at the meeting. Members may submit agenda items or proposed changes to the association’s constitution or code of conduct. Members unable to attend may submit proxy votes on written resolutions notified in advance.

The SPJA has made significant strides over the last year in ensuring that SPJA-accredited judges are employed exclusively at solo piping events throughout the UK. The organization’s stringent policy that its members should not judge their pupils (which the Competing Pipers Association reciprocates) was well followed in 2026.

If you really care about your intense, time-consuming and expensive hobby Attend your association’s AGM! pipes|drums

While each association faces different circumstances, common themes include leadership succession, volunteer recruitment, adjudication standards, education and the sustainability of competitions.

With several executive positions to be decided and new initiatives being developed, the meetings will help determine the direction of organized piping and drumming in 2027 and beyond.

We thank the leaders of these organizations for sharing their information.