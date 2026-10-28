A ceòl mòr master in full command of his music: “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee,” by Colin MacLellan

No matter the prizes, you’ve really made it as a piper when a tune becomes synonymous with your name.

For at least 30 years, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee” has been part of Colin MacLellan’s identity as a piper. Actually, it might go back further, to 1982, when he won the Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting with the tune.

Ever since, MacLellan has creatively and naturally tweaked the music he delivered at Inverness, adjusting turns of phrase, pushing and pulling notes with a license earned over decades as a master of piobaireachd.

While most renditions of piobaireachd can be pigeonholed into a certain identifiable style passed down through the ages, pipers afraid to deviate from accepted timing, MacLellan’s take on “The Viscount” is 100 percent his own.

It has been said that a great song is always a great song, no matter the interpretation or arrangement. (Have a listen to “The Professor” Nick Harrison’s cover of “Sweet Child ‘o Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, or Passenger’s rendition of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart.”)

Those fortunate enough to be in Ottawa on September 26, 2026, for the Piobaireachd event at the Glengarry Cup heard a rare performance of “Dundee” by MacLellan.

Fortunately, Dan Cameron was there, and he kindly provided us with his recording of MacLellan’s rendition, which we now offer to pipes|drums readers/listeners as audio-only, with all the musical nuance and innovation of a certifiable ceol mor master, who’s earned the right to play whatever he likes in competition.

If you’re interested in learning more about “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee,” be sure to check out two integral sources:

William Donaldson’s definitive summary on the pipes|drums Set Tunes Series of all known published settings of the piobaireachd.

Captain John A. MacLellan’s rendition of the piece on pipes|drums Castle Recordings.

Our thanks to Dr. Dan Cameron for sharing this recording with us.