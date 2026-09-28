Features
September 28, 2026

Performances: the 2026 Glengarry Cup MSR prizewinners

pipes|drums is pleased to present followers with performances by the five prize winners in the March, Strathspey & Reel at the 2026 Glengarry Cup, held on September 26, 2026, at the Army Ottawa Junior Ranks Mess in Canada’s capital city.

Here are the videos in prize-list order, beginning with Andrew Hayes of Nepean, Ontario, who also won the aggregate and, with it, the Glengarry Cup.

Our thanks to the Ottawa Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario for their permission and for their superb organization of one of North America’s top solo piping events.

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