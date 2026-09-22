Teacher wanted by prestigious piping-mad Renfrewshire private school

Would you like to teach piping at an exclusive private school in the rolling Renfrewshire countryside, about 20 minutes from Glasgow?

You have until September 30th to apply to St. Columba’s School, which is looking to replace outgoing piping instructor Chris Gray, who has held the role since 2022.

Being an excellent piper is only part of the criteria. Candidates will need “a degree or an equivalent piping qualification” to work alongside double Silver Medallist (Oban and Inverness, 2011) Piping & Drumming Programme Manager Gordon Bruce.

The new instructor would teach part-time at least one and a half days each week at the Junior School, assisting with pipe band practices and events.

St. Columba’s School’s Novice Juvenile A band competes throughout the UK season. They placed fourth in the grade at the 2026 World Championships against 10 other bands.

If you think you have what it takes, send a letter of application and a resume/CV that includes the names and email addresses of at least two references to recruitment@st-columbas.org by 16:00 GMT, Wednesday, September 30th.

If you have any questions, contact Gordon Bruce directly.

St Columba’s School is located in Kilmacolm, Scotland, and is consolidating its Junior and Senior Schools onto one campus, with the Junior School leaving its Knockbuckle Road site and relocating to the Girdwood Building on the Senior School campus at Gryffe/Duchal Road.