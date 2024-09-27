Instructor needed for St. Columba bass-section evangelizing

St. Columba’s in Renfrewshire, Scotland, is looking to attract a Bass-Section Instructor to help push forward the private school’s successful Novice Juvenile piping and drumming program under the watch of Gordon Bruce.

According to Bruce, the successful candidate will fill the part-time “self-employed” role with “enthusiasm and commitment,” and will replace Louise Kirmizialan.

To get the post, applicants must have “experience working with school pipe bands and hold a minimum of a diploma in a recognized music course or an equivalent PBQB qualification.”

The job entails working closely with Gordon Bruce, teaching one day per week in St. Columba’s Junior and Senior Schools while also assisting with band practices, events and competitions.

Applications are due by October 7th, and further details are available here.

St. Columba’s Novice A band had another successful season, placing third at both the UK and British Championships.

Located in Kilmacolm, St. Columbia’s School is non-denominational and co-ed for students ages three to 18.

Not many schools worldwide have dedicated bass-section teachers. Still, the position is gaining along with the demand for excellence in bass and tenor drumming in competition and as an artform.