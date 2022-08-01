Kilmacolm’s St Columba’s School searching for piping teacher

Following the departure of Kyle Warren, the private St Columba’s School in the village of Kilmacolm, Scotland, is welcoming applications from “enthusiastic and committed teachers of bagpipes” to join top-flight competing solo piper Gordon Bruce in the mixed independent day school’s piping and drumming program.

You’ll need at least a diploma in a recognized music course or an equivalent piping qualification to be considered, and, if hired, will work alongside Bruce, Piping & Drumming Programme Manager, teaching at least 1.5 days each week as a self-employed instructor the Junior School, assisting with pipe band practices and performances.

St Columba’s was founded in 1897 and provides both primary and secondary education between its Junior and Senior Schools. The school fields a Novice Juvenile competition band that won its grade at both the Scottish and UK championships and was second and third at the European and British, respectively.

Interested? Feel free to contact the school by email before applications close at 4 pm GMT on August 12th, and be prepared for possible interviews the week of August 15th.

Kilmacolm is in the Inverclyde region and has a population of about 3,000.