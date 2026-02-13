St. Columba on a mission to present mini-Shotts at March 6th concert

On Friday, March 6th, St. Columba’s School in Kilmacolm, Scotland, will welcome a mini-band from Grade 1 Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia to perform with the school’s bands at an evening of music.

The “We Are On Our Way” concert is about six weeks before 61 members of the school’s thriving piping and drumming program will head to New York City as part of the annual Tartan Week festivities in Manhattan.

The March 6th show coincides with the annual Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships on Saturday, March 7th, enabling those travelling to Kilmarnock, Scotland, for the contest to attend the nearby concert.

What’s more, the good folks with the St. Columba’s School piping and drumming program, led by Silver Medallist Gordon Bruce, are offering discounted tickets to anyone attending the competition, as well as members of any local pipe band.

“The idea is to give as many players and supporters as possible the chance to come along and hear one of the world’s leading pipe bands in action . . . for what promises to be an unforgettable night of outstanding musicianship and a fantastic atmosphere, the perfect way to kick off the weekend of the Scottish Schools Championships,” Bruce said.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £8 for children, and only £5 for those qualifying for the pipe band discount.

The show will start at 7:30 pm (doors at 7 pm) at St. Columba’s Church, Duchal Road, Kilmacolm. Tickets are available online and at the door.