Guest opinion: It’s all about that bass . . . but is it really?

pipes|drums welcomes our readers’ fair and well-informed opinions and perspectives, such as the following timely piece sent to us from Lauren Lane of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

By Lauren Lane

Meghan Trainor wrote a great song called “All About That Bass.” In the pipe band world, however, the bass drum is more like the movie Highlander: there can be only one, or sometimes two, if you’re Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia or ScottishPower.

Traditionally, the bass drum is considered the heartbeat of the band. The bass drummer helps keep the beat and serves as a metronome for the pipes and snares. Their job is to watch not only the pipe-major but also the leading-drummer, making sure the entire band stays connected and on beat to produce a strong ensemble score. If those two somehow fall out of sync, the bass drummer must find a way to bring them back together and restore the musical harmony. Though often overlooked, the bass role is very much paid attention to in any grade, especially in a contest circle.

One misstep is noticed by all. Like a goalie in hockey or soccer/football, a shutout or clean sheet is the expected standard, not the exception.

The bass drum falls into the mid-section of the band, along with the tenors. While tenor drums complement the bass drum harmonically, the techniques differ and require different instruction.

For American bass drummers, finding quality instruction can be a struggle. Many styles and approaches to bass drumming exist, but depending on where you live, you might have few (or no) local instructors available. If you’re in a smaller or lower-grade band, you might find yourself searching for instruction online. That can be challenging and frustrating, and expensive if private lessons are your only option.

The overlooked member of the band

In a world where most pipe band discussions focus on recruitment, retention, growth, and practice, bass drummers are often overlooked. The emphasis is primarily on pipers and snare drummers, with tenor drummers often receiving attention after that. Bass drummers can seem to come last.

Yet in a world where you cannot compete without a bass drummer, that hierarchy seems backwards and archaic.

In my experience, especially in a lower-grade band, many bands find someone willing to play bass and physically able to carry the drum. That person may then be given just enough instruction to “keep the beat.” That becomes their introduction to bass drumming.

This is based solely on my personal experience in a lower-level band, but it raises an important question: What happens when the bass drummer is left out of instruction, tune consideration, and last-minute musical decisions?

What happens when the music is substantially changed in the middle of a competition season simply because the pipers cannot play the original tunes?

The heart of the band can end up feeling left out, unsupported, and completely alone.

Who’s teaching the bass?

The lead-drummer is a snare drummer. Often, that person has little or no experience with the bass drum.

They may be able to help with written music, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into being able to teach how to execute the part. How do you draw the proper sound from the drum? How do you create dynamics? How do you make the music stand out? How do you support the melody rather than simply mark time?

These are skills that require instruction.

After months of practice, with the snares working on their timing and the pipers working on their own parts, has anyone checked on the bass drummer?

You can certainly notice when a note is missed or played in the wrong place. But is your band giving its bass drummer the same attention and consideration that it gives the rest of the band?

If you don’t know the answer, it’s probably No.

“Bass drummers need instruction in dynamics, tone, speed, touch, melody, rhythm, and musical interpretation, just like snare drummers. Unfortunately, no one is often available to teach them.”

Bass drummers need instruction in dynamics, tone, speed, touch, melody, rhythm, and musical interpretation, just like snare drummers. Unfortunately, no one is often available to teach them.

So how does your band support its bass drummer?

Do you have someone they can turn to? Do you make sure they receive quality instruction? Does a mentor provide the same personalized attention other band members receive?

If the answer is No, your band may have two very different problems on its hands.

Two paths, two problems

The first problem arises when you have a bass drummer who does not compete in solos and has no desire to move up through the grades. They may be perfectly content to do the bare minimum necessary to play what the band plays.

There may be little motivation to improve beyond what is required to get through the competition circle. The goal becomes simply to play the part, not to develop as a musician.

The second problem is quite different.

What happens when you have a bass drummer who competes in solos and desperately wants to improve?

“That drummer will likely seek outside instruction and mentoring. As they develop, they might realize their current band offers little beyond friendship and a place to play.”

That drummer will likely seek outside instruction and mentoring. As they develop, they may realize their current band offers little beyond friendship and a place to play.

They will eventually recognize that their abilities are developing beyond the instruction and performance available within the band. They may become frustrated by the imbalance in instruction and support. Their loyalty to the band can begin to erode.

If they find another band that offers the instruction and musical opportunities they need, they may leave.

And if they cannot find another band?

The most talented bass drummers may simply quit the band and pursue solo competition instead.

Eventually, the imbalance and lack of support can become exhausting.

So, how are you supporting your bass?

How is your band supporting its bass drummer?

Does someone in the band actively compete in bass solos? Do they receive instruction at the band level, or are they being left to fend for themselves?

“If you aren’t supporting your bass drummer now, what can you do to change that before you lose them?”

When your band discusses recruitment and retention, consider how your organization is supporting every member of the band, not just the pipes and snares.

Ask yourself:

Is our bass drummer receiving quality instruction?

Do we give the bass drummer a voice when selecting and changing tunes?

Are they included in musical decisions?

Does someone regularly work with them on dynamics, tone, touch, rhythm, and musical interpretation?

Do they have a mentor they can turn to?

Are we giving them opportunities to grow as a musician?

If you aren’t supporting your bass drummer now, what can you do to change that before you lose them?

Every member of the band has a role to play in taking the circle. Everyone has to work together to create the sound, musicality, and ensemble that the judges hear.

So the next time you talk about recruitment, retention, and growth, remember the person carrying the biggest drum.

The bass drum is the heart of the band.

Make sure the heart knows it belongs.

Lauren Lane is the bass drummer and tenor drummer with the Grade 4 and Grade 5 Pikes Peak Highlanders of Colorado, respectively. She also serves as the organization’s Mid-section Lead, helping to arrange scores and teaching bass and tenor drummers. Professionally, she is a firefighter-paramedic. When she isn’t working, practicing, teaching, competing, hauling drums, or wondering where all of her free time went, she volunteers with the Pikes Peak Police Pipe & Drums and the Colorado Emerald Society. Lauren lives with her family and dogs in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

What do you think? Please express your fair thoughts using our Comments feature for registered (free) readers and subscribers.



Do you have an opinion you’d like to contribute to pipes|drums?We welcome your ideas and perspectives!

LET US KNOW!

