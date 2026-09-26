2026 Glengarry Cup champion: Andrew Hayes

Ottawa – September 26, 2026 – Andrew Hayes of Nepean, Ontario, won the 2026 Glengarry Cup, the overall trophy awarded to the contestant by winning the MSR and placing fourth in the Piobaireachd. Colin MacLellan of Edinburgh won the Piobaireachd.

The competition, which coincided with the National Police & Peacekeepers Memorial Weekend, was held at the Junior Ranks Mess near Parliament Hill and was spectacularly organized by the Ottawa Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.

Before the MSR event, the Ontario Junior Pipe Band performed a few tunes to a large, appreciative audience.

Piobaireachd (submit two)

1st Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “My Dearest on Earth, Give Me Your Kiss”

3rd Joe Biggs, Bowmanville, Ontario, “The Red Speckled Bull”

4th Andrew Hayes, “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy”

5th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC, “Rory MacLoude’s Lament”

Judges: Andrew Berthoff, John Cairns, Amy Garson

MSR (own choice)

1st Andrew Hayes, “Abercairney Highlanders,” “Susan MacLeod,” “The Brown-Haired Maid”

2nd Andrew Donlon, “Inveran,” “Delvinside,” “Roddy MacDonald’s Fancy”

3rd Joe Biggs, “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage,” ” The Piper’s Bonnet,” “Alick Cameron, Champion Piper”

4th Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh, “David Ross, Rosehall,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “Cecily Ross”

5th Tyler Harris, Guelph, Ontario, “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage,” “Arniston Castle,” “Dr. MacPhail’s”

Judges: Andrew Berthoff, John Cairns, Amy Garson

Also competing: Gillian Blaney, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia; Aidan Bowen, Pickering, Ontario; and Andrew Hutton, Buffalo, New York

The event’s roots go back to the 1980s, when the Glengarry Pipe Band donated a trophy for the Ottawa Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario to present to the winner of what was then only an MSR competition. In 2023, the contest added a Piobaireachd event, and the trophy is now presented to the piper with the most aggregate points based on the prize lists.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos of the MSR prizewinners, coming soon.