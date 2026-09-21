Features
September 21, 2026

Video: Angus D. MacColl blazing fast at the 2026 Gillies Memorial Challenge Recital

The 2026 Pipe-Major Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge Recital was another spectacular night of incredible musical creativity and technical brilliance by five of the world’s greatest Highland pipers.

Callum Beaumont, Alasdair Henderson, Finlay Johnston, Angus D. MacColl and Connor Sinclair each performed for 15-20 minutes, every second of which had the packed Strathclyde Suite at the Royal Glasgow Concert Hall completely spellbound.

The five unidentified judges scattered in the audience somehow chose an order of merit, submitted their rankings to organizer Willie McCallum, who counted up the marks, and, for the first time in the event’s 34-year history, a tie emerged: Beaumont and Sinclair shared the championship.

pipes|drums was granted permission by Willie McCallum and each player to capture exclusive video of the unique contest. We are pleased to bring you each piper’s final set, where they show off their most showstopping stuff. While many pipers can play at lightspeed, these five do it with accuracy and musicality. Simply put, they are the best in the world.

The fourth video is of Angus D. MacColl ripping a blazing final set, beginning with a few tunes delivered in a distinctive dance music style – trademark Angus D.

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