Features
September 02, 2026

Video: Ali Henderson on his game at the 2026 Gillies Memorial Challenge Recital

The 2026 Pipe-Major Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge Recital was another spectacular night of incredible musical creativity and technical brilliance by five of the world’s greatest Highland pipers.

Callum Beaumont, Alasdair Henderson, Finlay Johnston, Angus D. MacColl and Connor Sinclair each performed for 15-20 minutes, every second of which had the packed Strathclyde Suite at the Royal Glasgow Concert Hall completely spellbound.

The five unidentified judges scattered in the audience somehow chose an order of merit, submitted their rankings to organizer Willie McCallum, who counted up the marks, and, for the first time in the event’s 34-year history, a tie emerged: Beaumont and Sinclair shared the championship.

pipes|drums was granted permission by Willie McCallum and each player to capture exclusive video of the unique contest. We are pleased to bring you each piper’s final set, where they show off their most showstopping stuff. While many pipers can play at lightspeed, these five do it with accuracy and musicality. Simply put, they are the best in the world.

The next performance is from Alasdair Henderson:

The 2026 Pipe-Major Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge Recital was sponsored by McCallum Bagpipes. The event was part of the weeklong 2026 Piping Live! Festival.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next exclusive video from the event: Finlay Johnston.

 

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
August 31, 2026
Kyle Shead wins 2026 CPA Bronze Medal
News
August 30, 2026
William Lyons, 1940-2026
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?