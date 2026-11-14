A clean Boghall sweep as McQuillan, McDonald, and Hutcheon shine at 2026 Livi Invitational

Livingston, Scotland – November 14, 2026 – Organized annually by RSPBA judge Jim Baxter and held at the Deans Bowling Club, the 2026 Livi Invitational combines musical excellence and fun in a casual setting to raise funds for a designated charity, this year, Enable Scotland.

Kerr McQuillan, Ewan McDonald and Alister Hutcheon took the trophies in the MSR Snare Drumming, Freestyle, and Piping categories, each contestant from the Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia.

The format features invited solo side drummers and their accompanying pipers competing in the three events.

In a twist, the trio of McQuillan, McDonald and Craig Lawrie (Johnstone) – each known first as a snare drummer – all played the pipes for McDonald’s Freestyle performance.

Snare MSR

1st Kerr McQuillan

2nd Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery

3rd Stephen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole

Judges: Arthur Cooke, Gordon Craig, Lee Innes, Paul Turner

Freestyle

1st Ewan McDonald

2nd Les Galbraith, Uddingston

3rd Tommi McAndrew, Simon Fraser University

Piping

1st Allister Hutcheon

2nd Evan Hawkins, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Craig Black, Police Scotland Fife

Judges: Jim Semple, Peter Snadden

Drummers also competing: Thomas Barnes, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia; Darren Brown, Inveraray & District; Callum Gibbs, Police Scotland & Federation; Elizabeth Shaw, Royal Burgh of Annan; and Chloe Taylor, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia.