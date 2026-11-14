Results
November 14, 2026

A clean Boghall sweep as McQuillan, McDonald, and Hutcheon shine at 2026 Livi Invitational

2026 Livi Invitational MSR winner Kerr McQuillan (left) and Freestyle winner Ewan McDonald, under the whacky purple lights of the Dean Bowling Club

Livingston, Scotland – November 14, 2026 – Organized annually by RSPBA judge Jim Baxter and held at the Deans Bowling Club, the 2026 Livi Invitational combines musical excellence and fun in a casual setting to raise funds for a designated charity, this year, Enable Scotland.

Kerr McQuillan, Ewan McDonald and Alister Hutcheon took the trophies in the MSR Snare Drumming, Freestyle, and Piping categories, each contestant from the Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia.

The format features invited solo side drummers and their accompanying pipers competing in the three events.

In a twist, the trio of McQuillan, McDonald and Craig Lawrie (Johnstone) – each known first as a snare drummer – all played the pipes for McDonald’s Freestyle performance.

Snare MSR
1st Kerr McQuillan
2nd Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery
3rd Stephen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole
Judges: Arthur Cooke, Gordon Craig, Lee Innes, Paul Turner

Freestyle
1st Ewan McDonald
2nd Les Galbraith, Uddingston
3rd Tommi McAndrew, Simon Fraser University

Piping
1st Allister Hutcheon
2nd Evan Hawkins, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
3rd Craig Black, Police Scotland Fife
Judges: Jim Semple, Peter Snadden

Drummers also competing: Thomas Barnes, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia; Darren Brown, Inveraray & District; Callum Gibbs, Police Scotland & Federation; Elizabeth Shaw, Royal Burgh of Annan; and Chloe Taylor, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia.

 

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