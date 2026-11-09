Without explaining rationale, RSPBA changes approach to announcing downgrades

While everyone simply aspires to perform as well as they can, knowing who you’re competing against is generally accepted as important and useful for any competing pipe band, piper or drummer.

In September, as happens every year, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association announced upgrade decisions for any bands competing in UK competitions in 2026, including those “overseas” bands not from the UK.

But for the first time in recent memory, or possibly in the history of the 96-year-old organization, no downgrade moves were announced publicly.

Re-gradings, whether up or down, have always been announced together not only by the RSPBA but by every known pipe band association worldwide.

“Bands are informed of grading board decisions in private,” RSPBA Marketing Convenor Jackie Allan said when asked about the change. “Should they wish to appeal, this also takes place in private. That is fair for the bands in question. A final outcome will become public knowledge in order to correctly categorize any such bands in the forthcoming competition season.”

When asked more than once for the specific rationale for the change, Allen would only say, “Generally speaking, bands aspire to an upgrade,” and that, “all changes of grades will be made public prior to the competition season.”

Non-UK associations have been challenged for decades when the RSPBA regrades non-UK-based bands competing in the UK, almost always at the World Championships and often after a single performance, without consulting international associations’ grading committees. Over the years, non-UK associations have been blindsided when the RSPBA announces re-gradings that include one or more “overseas” bands, often pressuring them to reciprocate.

Those savvy and patient enough to search will find the RSPBA’s list of registered member bands, complete with an “overseas” category. Each band’s listing includes its current grading. The directory is publicly accessible by direct URL, but it does not appear under the main menu headings, including Info, Procedures & Forms, Results, or Contact.

The Grade 2 Peel Regional Police appear to have been downgraded by the RSPBA, which now lists them as Grade 3A. The band has competed at Worlds almost every year for more than 30 years, and it is unknown whether they will appeal the decision.

Peel Regional Police finished second-last in their Grade 2 qualifying round at the 2026 World Championships, one aggregate point behind the Los Angeles Scots and one aggregate point ahead of the Scotland Coalburn IOR. Both LA Scots and Coalburn IOR are listed as Grade 2 for 2027.

As in other years, the RSPBA did not consult the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario about the downgrade either before it was made or to date.

“Making any part of the regrading process secretive does not endorse a transparent environment, which is very disappointing.”

“We have not officially been notified by the RSPBA of a PPBSO band being downgraded,” said PPBSO President Malcolm Bow. “I would hope that there would be some consultation before a step like that is taken. Our own Music Committee grading sub-committee has not recommended any band downgrades.”

The Peel Regional Police previously faced a similar situation when the RSPBA moved them from Grade 1 to Grade 2 in 2017, after they finished far down the lists in the Friday Grade 1 qualifying rounds at the 2017 Worlds.

At the time, the band chose not to appeal; instead, Pipe-Major John Cairns accepted the relegation and successfully refocused and rejuvenated the Grade 2 band and the Peel pipe band organization overall through a concerted effort to teach and develop young pipers and drummers. Through its teaching efforts, the organization subsequently launched additional bands in Grade 4 and Grade 5.

The RSPBA’s decision not to make downgrades apparent and announce them alongside upgrades, without explaining its rationale or whether member bands requested the move, has caused confusion, especially since the association has said it is working to be more transparent and open.

One RSPBA insider, who commented on the condition that their name not be used, said, “Making any part of the regrading process secretive does not endorse a transparent environment, which is very disappointing.”

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