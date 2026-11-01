Liam Kernaghan gains new two-year term as RNZPBA president

Liam Kernaghan of Auckland has been acclaimed, unopposed, for a second two-year term as president of the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association, as was Stu McHale, also acclaimed for another two-year term as RNZPBA board member.

Both Kernaghan and McHale bring a seasoned competitor’s perspective to their roles. Kernaghan is one of the world’s top solo pipers, having competed at the Open/Professional level since he was a teenager, and was a member of Grade 1 Canterbury Caledonian Society, including several years as pipe-sergeant.

The Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association Management Board is made up of a President – elected annually – and two Board Members who are elected biennially on rotation. The Board for 2027 will be Liam Kernaghan, Stuart McHale and Peter Duncan.

“The three of us continue to share the same aspiration: to see piping, drumming and pipe bands thrive in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Kernaghan said in a news release. “We’ve still got work to do, but we are encouraged right from the grassroots level that so much good teaching, promotion and development are occurring right across the movement.

“We’re continuing to find new ways of ensuring we’re protecting and growing the next generation of Kiwi talent.” – RNZPBA President Liam Kernaghan

“Our top priority is education. Whether that is at the high-performance end through our National Youth Pipe Band of New Zealand, or our annual Summer School, right through to the grassroots levels supporting bands with mentor programs, teaching resources and financial support, we’re continuing to find new ways of ensuring we’re protecting and growing the next generation of Kiwi talent.”

The New Zealand Pipe Band scene is one of the most successful per capita in the world. With no fewer than six Grade 1 and Grade 2 bands from a population of 5.3 million, the antipodean country outpaces every country except Scotland for top-grade pipe band density.

The RNZPBA will celebrate its hundredth anniversary in 2028 and, as it gears up for the celebrations, Kernaghan said the RNZPBA will encourage the worldwide pipe band community to participate in the events, chief among them the 2028 New Zealand Pipe Band Championships in Christchurch, March 17-18, 2028.

“We’ll have a few more surprises and celebrations to take part in, so stay tuned for more!” he added.

Under Kernaghan and his team, RNZPBA has been one of the most communicative and transparent pipe band associations in the world.