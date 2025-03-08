2025 New Zealand Champions: Manawatu Scottish

Invercargill, New Zealand—March 6-7, 2025—After two days of competitions, it was Manawatu Scottish who were awarded the 2025 New Zealand Championship against a field of five other Grade 1 bands. St. Andrews College of Christchurch won the Grade 2 championship.

Manawatu’s win ended the five-year run of New Zealand Championships for Canterbury Caledonian Society. It was the final competition of Canterbury Pipe-Major Jamie Hawke, who handed over the leadership to Pipe-Sergeant Piers Dover.

The Grade 1 competitions welcomed the return of the New Zealand Police Pipe Band, which had been on hiatus while rebuilding.

Despite challenging conditions, the events went on without a hitch before a large crowd gathered in the South Island town.

In New Zealand, bands below Grade 2 compete in a “street march” event, during which townspeople line the roads to watch the bands go by. Performances are judged by music and presentation, but Street March results are not counted towards the overall championship awards.

Conditions on Friday were overcast and chilly, but Saturday weather was so horrendously wet in the morning it would have put to shame the worst that Glasgow Green could ever muster. Conditions improved by the time the afternoon Grade 2 and Grade 1 events started, with rain only intermittent.

All the Friday and Saturday events were live-streamed, except the Grade 3 Saturday Street March, which the production crew elected not to cover to save their gear from the rain. Despite the conditions, Invergargillians lined the roads to see and hear the bands in the street march.

Grade 1 (six competed)

Overall

1st Manawatu Scottish

2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society

3rd Hawthorn

4th Auckland & District

5th ILT Invercargill Highland

6th New Zealand Police

Drumming: Manawatu Scottish

Medley

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (2,2,1,1)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (1,1,2,4)

3rd Hawthorn (3,3,4,2)

4th Auckland & District (4,5,3,3)

5th ILT City of Invercargill Highland (5,4,5,5)

6th New Zealand Police (6,6,6,6)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Terry Lee (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Scott Mitchell (drumming)

MSR

1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)

2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society (2,2,3,5)

3rd ILT City of Invercargill Highland (5,5,2,2)

4th Auckland & District (3,3,4,4)

5th Hawthorn (4,4,5,3)

6th New Zealand Police (6,6,6,6)

Judges: Liam Kernaghan, Brian Switalla (piping; Paul Turner (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

Grade 2 (five competed)

Overall

1st St. Andrew’s College (Christchurch)

2nd Pipe Band Club Sydney

3rd St. Andrews (Sydney)

4th Celtic (Nelson)

5th City of Tauranga

Drumming: Pipe Band Club Sydney

Medley

1st St. Andrew’s College (Christchurch) (2,1,2,2)

2nd St. Andrew’s (Brisbane) (1,2,3,3)

3rd Pipe Band Club Sydney (4,4,1,1)

4th Celtic (Nelson) (3,3,4,4)

5th City of Tauranga (5,5,5,5)

Judges: Liam Kernaghan, Brian Switalla (piping; Paul Turner (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

MSR

1st St. Andrew’s College (Christchurch) (1,1,1,2)

2nd Pipe Band Club Sydney (3,4,3,1)

3rd Celtic (Nelson) (4,3,2,3)

4th St. Andrew’s (Brisbane) (2,2,4,4)

5th City of Tauranga (5,5,5,5)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Terry Lee (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Scott Mitchell (drumming)

Grade 3 (nine competed)

Overall

1st Hamilton Caledonian

2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3)

3rd Auckland & District (Gr3)

4th ILT City of Invercargill Highland (Gr3)

5th Manawatu Scottish (Gr3)

6th Wellington Red Hackle

7th Auckland Police (Gr3)

8th Hawke’s Bay Caledonian

9th Scottish Society of New Zealand

Drumming: Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3)

Medley

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3) (2,2,1,1)

2nd Hamilton Caledonian (1,1,2,2)

3rd Auckland & District (4,3,4,4)

4th ILT City of Invercargill Highland (Gr3) (5,5,3,5)

5th Manawatu Scottish (6,6,5,6)

6th Hawke’s Bay Caledonian (3,4,7,9)

7th Auckland Police (Gr3) (8,8,6,7)

8th Wellington Red Hackle (9,9,8,3)

9th Scottish Society of New Zealand (7,7,9,8)

Judges: Liam Kernaghan, Brian Switalla (piping; Paul Turner (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

MSR

1st Hamilton Caledonian (1,1,1,6)

2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3) (2,5,2,1)

3rd Manawatu Scottish (Gr3) (5,3,4,3)

4th Wellington Red Hackle (7,6,3,2)

5th ILT City of Invercargill Highland (Gr3) (4,2,7,5)

6th Auckland & District (3,7,6,4)

7th Auckland Police (6,4,5,9)

8th Hawke’s Bay Caledonian (8,8,8,7)

9th Scottish Society of New Zealand (9,9,9,8)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Terry Lee (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Scott Mitchell (drumming)

Grade 4A (nine competed)

Overall

1st Metro Scottish

2nd Hokonui Celtic

3rd City of Rotorua Highland

4th St. Andrew’s College (Christchurch)

5th Celtic (Nelson)

6th Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr4A)

7th Papakura

8th Wellington Red Hackle (Gr4)

9th Knox Grammar School

Drumming: Metro Scottish

Medley

1st Metro Scottish (1,1,2,1)

2nd Hokonui Celtic (2,2,4,3)

3rd St. Andrew’s College (Christchurch) (5,4,3,2)

4th City of Rotorua Highland (4,6,1,5)

5th Celtic (Nelson) (3,3,6,8)

6th Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr4A) (8,7,5,4)

7th Papakura (6,5,7,6)

8th Knox Grammar School (7,8,8,9)

9th Wellington Red Hackle (Gr4) (9,9,9,7)

Judges: Liam Kernaghan, Brian Switalla (piping; Paul Turner (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

MSR

1st Metro Scottish (1,1,1,1)

2nd Hokonui Celtic (2,3,2,2)

3rd City of Rotorua Highland (3,4,3,3)

4th Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr4A) (5,5,4,5)

5th Celtic (Nelson) (4,2,8,8)

6th Papakura (7,7,5,4)

7th St. Andrew’s College (Christchurch) (6,6,6,6)

8th Wellington Red Hackle (Gr4) (9,9,7,7)

9th Knox Grammar School (8,8,9,9)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Terry Lee (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Scott Mitchell (drumming)

Grade 4B (17 competed)

Overall

1st ILT City of Invercargill Highland (Gr4B)

2nd Hamilton Caledonian Development

3rd South Canterbury Highland

4th City of Dunedin (New Zealand)

5th St. Andrew’s College

6th Queenstown & Southern Lakes

7th Waimatuku Souther Scenic Highland

8th Ashburton County Scottish Society

9th Celtic (Nelson)

10th Hokonui Celtic

11th Wellington Red Hackle

12 City of Sails

13th Fielding Caledonian

14th McAlpines North Canetrbury

15th Knox Grammar School

16th Kapiti Coast

17th Lindisfarne College

Drumming: ILT City of Invercargill Highland

Medley

1st Hamilton Caledonian Development

2nd South Canterbury Highland

3rd ILT City of Invercargill Highland (Gr4B)

4th St. Andrew’s College (Christchurch)

5th Waimatuku Southern Scenic Highland

6th City of Dunedin (New Zealand)

Drumming: ILT City of Invercargill Highland

Judges: Stuart Easton, Terry Lee (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Scott Mitchell (drumming)

MSR

1st ILT City of Invercargill

2nd City of Dunedin (New Zealand)

3rd Hamilton Caledonian Development

4th South Canterbury Highland

5th St. Andrew’s College (Christchurch)

6th Queenstown & Southern Lakes

Drumming: ILT City of Invercargill

Judges: Liam Kernaghan, Brian Switalla (piping; Paul Turner (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

Juvenile (12 competed)

Overall

1st St. Andrew’s College A (1,1,2,1)

2nd ILT City of Invercargill Highland Juvie A (2,5,1,2)

3rd Lewis Turrell Memorial Trust Juvenile (3,3,3,3)

4th St. Andrew’s College B (4,2,4,5)

5th South Canterbury & Celtic (Nelson) Combined Youth (6,4,5,6)

6th Canterbury Caledonian Society (5,8,6,4)

7th Papakura (8,7,7,7)

8th ILT City of Invercargill Highland Juvie B (7,9,9,9)

9th Wellington Red Hackle Team Goose (9,6,12,8)

10th Knox Grammar School #2 (11,11,10,11)

11th Lindisfarne College (12,12,11,12)

12th

Judges: Stuart Easton, Terry Lee (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Scott Mitchell (drumming)