Canterbury Caledonian Society: 2024 New Zealand Champions

Auckland – March 15-16, 2024 – Canterbury Caledonian Society successfully defended their title by winning the 2024 New Zealand Pipe Band Championship in excellent conditions at the two-day event. Celtic (Nelson) took the Grade 2 title. As is the custom in New Zealand, the full prize lists were not announced at the prize-giving ceremony.

The Grade 1 New Zealand Police, one of the country’s most recognized pipe bands, did not field a competing band.

Fifty-three bands competed across all grades, including 12 in the Juvenile category, again pointing to a promising future for the New Zealand scene.

The Friday competitions were a bit wet, but the sun shone throughout Saturday, and temperatures reached about 70°F with a cool breeze.

Both the Friday and Saturday competitions were live-streamed by the Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Association, hosted throughout by drummer Libby O’Brien and piper Phillip Main, both with many years competing at the Grade 1 level. They provided entertaining and humourous commentary throughout both days’ events. A feature of the coverage was showing each band’s chanters and drums and their 2023 NZ Championships result, giving the broadcast a sporting event feel.

pipes|drums was proud to be a sponsor of the live stream. Stay tuned for more results as they are made available.

Grade 1 (five competed)

Overall

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society

2nd Manawatu Scottish

Drumming: Canterbury Caledonian Society

Bass section: Manawatu Scottish

Ensemble: Manawatu Scottish

Medley

1st Manawatu Scottish

Drumming: Canterbury Caledonian Society

Judges: Richard Parkes, Stuart Easton (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Scot Mitchell (drumming)

MSR

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society

Drumming: Canterbury Caledonian Society

Judges: Brian Switalla, Martin Frewen (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Gordon Parkes (drumming)

Grade 2 (five competed)

Overall

1st Celtic (Nelson)

2nd St. Andrew’s College

Drumming: St. Andrew’s College

Bass section: Celtic (Nelson)

Medley

1st City of Tauranga

Judges: Brian Switalla, Martin Frewen (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Gordon Parkes (drumming)

MSR

1st Celtic (Nelson)

Judges: Richard Parkes, Stuart Easton (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Scot Mitchell (drumming)

Grade 3 (nine competed)

Overall

1st City of Melbourne

2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3)

3rd Auckland & District (Gr3)

Drumming: City of Melbourne

Bass section: Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3)

Medley

1st City of Melbourne

Judges: Richard Parkes, Stuart Easton (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Scot Mitchell (drumming)

MSR

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3)

Judges: Brian Switalla, Martin Frewen (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Gordon Parkes (drumming)

Juvenile (12 competed)

1st St. Andrew’s College

Bass section: St. Andrew’s College

Grade 4A (10 competed)

Overall

1st Hamilton Caledonian

2nd Metro Scottish

Drumming: Hokonui Celtic

Bass section: Metro Scottish

Medley

1st Hamilton Caledonian

Judges: Richard Parkes, Stuart Easton (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Scot Mitchell (drumming)

MSR

1st Hamilton Caledonian

Judges: Brian Switalla, Martin Frewen (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Gordon Parkes (drumming)

Grade 4B (12 competed)

Overall

1st South Canterbury Highland

2nd City of Melbourne

Drumming: City of Dunedin

Bass section: South Canterbury Highland

Medley

1st City of Melbourne

Judges: Brian Switalla, Martin Frewen (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Gordon Parkes (drumming)

MSR

1st South Canterbury Highland

Judges: Richard Parkes, Stuart Easton (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Scot Mitchell (drumming)