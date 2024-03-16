Results
March 16, 2024

Canterbury Caledonian Society: 2024 New Zealand Champions

Auckland – March 15-16, 2024 – Canterbury Caledonian Society successfully defended their title by winning the 2024 New Zealand Pipe Band Championship in excellent conditions at the two-day event. Celtic (Nelson) took the Grade 2 title. As is the custom in New Zealand, the full prize lists were not announced at the prize-giving ceremony.

The Grade 1 New Zealand Police, one of the country’s most recognized pipe bands, did not field a competing band.

Fifty-three bands competed across all grades, including 12 in the Juvenile category, again pointing to a promising future for the New Zealand scene.

The Friday competitions were a bit wet, but the sun shone throughout Saturday, and temperatures reached about 70°F with a cool breeze.

Both the Friday and Saturday competitions were live-streamed by the Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Association, hosted throughout by drummer Libby O’Brien and piper Phillip Main, both with many years competing at the Grade 1 level. They provided entertaining and humourous commentary throughout both days’ events. A feature of the coverage was showing each band’s chanters and drums and their 2023 NZ Championships result, giving the broadcast a sporting event feel.

pipes|drums was proud to be a sponsor of the live stream. Stay tuned for more results as they are made available.

Grade 1 (five competed)
Overall
1st Canterbury Caledonian Society
2nd Manawatu Scottish
Drumming: Canterbury Caledonian Society
Bass section: Manawatu Scottish
Ensemble: Manawatu Scottish

Medley
1st Manawatu Scottish
Drumming: Canterbury Caledonian Society
Judges: Richard Parkes, Stuart Easton (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Scot Mitchell (drumming)

MSR
1st Canterbury Caledonian Society
Drumming: Canterbury Caledonian Society
Judges: Brian Switalla, Martin Frewen (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Gordon Parkes (drumming)

Grade 2 (five competed)
Overall
1st Celtic (Nelson)
2nd St. Andrew’s College
Drumming: St. Andrew’s College
Bass section: Celtic (Nelson)

Medley
1st City of Tauranga
Judges: Brian Switalla, Martin Frewen (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Gordon Parkes (drumming)

MSR
1st Celtic (Nelson)
Judges: Richard Parkes, Stuart Easton (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Scot Mitchell (drumming)

Grade 3 (nine competed)
Overall
1st City of Melbourne
2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3)
3rd Auckland & District (Gr3)
Drumming: City of Melbourne
Bass section: Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3)

Medley
1st City of Melbourne
Judges: Richard Parkes, Stuart Easton (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Scot Mitchell (drumming)

MSR
1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3)
Judges: Brian Switalla, Martin Frewen (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Gordon Parkes (drumming)

Juvenile (12 competed)
1st St. Andrew’s College
Bass section: St. Andrew’s College

Grade 4A (10 competed)
Overall
1st Hamilton Caledonian
2nd Metro Scottish
Drumming: Hokonui Celtic
Bass section: Metro Scottish

Medley
1st Hamilton Caledonian
Judges: Richard Parkes, Stuart Easton (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Scot Mitchell (drumming)

MSR
1st Hamilton Caledonian
Judges: Brian Switalla, Martin Frewen (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Gordon Parkes (drumming)

Grade 4B (12 competed)
Overall
1st South Canterbury Highland
2nd City of Melbourne
Drumming: City of Dunedin
Bass section: South Canterbury Highland

Medley
1st City of Melbourne
Judges: Brian Switalla, Martin Frewen (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Gordon Parkes (drumming)

MSR
1st South Canterbury Highland
Judges: Richard Parkes, Stuart Easton (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Scot Mitchell (drumming)

 

