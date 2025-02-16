Orderly transition in mind as Hawke announces plan to retire as Canterbury P-M

Jamie Hawke has announced his plan to step down as pipe-major of Grade 1 Canterbury Caledonian of Christchurch after the New Zealand competition season in March.

Hawke has held the post since 2017, when he succeeded his father, Richard Hawke, in the role. Under the younger Hawke, the band has won five New Zealand Championships and will defend their title at the 2025 contest on March 7th in Invercargill.

Although a citizen of New Zealand, he lives in Brisbane, Australia, and makes the 5,000-kilometre round trip to competitions and practices.

“It is the right call for me personally,” Hawke said. “With life now in Brisbane it has become more difficult to commit to the regular commuting to Christchurch.”

Canterbury Caledonian has competed at the World Championships three times with Jamie Hawke in charge, highlighted by a sixth-place finish in the 2023 Saturday Medley event.

The band said Hawke’s successor would be from the existing ranks. Hawke will continue to be a solo piper and teacher in the New Zealand and Australian piping scenes.

“I have no future band plans other than continuing my work with Brisbane Boys College,” Hawke added. “We are looking forward to returning the school band to the World’s again this year.”