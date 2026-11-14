Beaumont 2026 London Champion; Speirs wins Gillies Cup; May overall A-Grade champ; Elder overall B-Grade best
London, England, November 14, 2026 – With Bratach Gorm and London Medallion double MSR wins and a third in the Gillies Cup piobaireachd, Callum Beaumont of Guardbridge, Scotland, took top honours across the top events at the Scottish Piping Society of London’s 86th Annual Solo Piping Competition, held at the Caledonian Club in the heart of the city.
He won the London Champion trophy and, with it, a second invitation to the 2027 Glenfiddich Championship (after winning the Bratach Gorm the day before), meaning the second-prize winner at the 2027 Northern Meeting Clasp will qualify for the Glenfiddich. It was Beaumont’s sixth time winning the overall trophy.
Iain Speirs of Edinburgh won a second consecutive William Gillies Cup for Premier & A-Grade pipers, the day’s highest piobaireachd award. It was his fifth time winning the trophy (2025, 2017, 2013, 2004).
In the Junior piping, Charlie Mack of Port Seton, Scotland, won the Piobaireachd and MSR and placed third in the Air & Jig to take the overall trophy.
Premier & A-Grade
Piobaireachd (William Gillies Cup, 23 entered)
1st Iain Speirs, “Scarce of Fishing”
2nd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
3rd Callum Beaumont
4th Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland
5th Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh
Judges: Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser, John Wilson
Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC; Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario; Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh; Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland; John McDonald, Aberdeen; Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland; Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Sarah Muir, Glasgow; Michael Rogers, Maryland; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; Innes Smith, Sheriffmuir, Scotland; Darach Urquhart, Glasgow; Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh; and Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand.
MMSSRR (London Medallion, 20 entered)
1st Callum Beaumont, “Mrs. Duncan MacFadyen,” “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Tulloch Castle,” “The Sheepwife,” “Fiona MacLeod”
2nd Alasdair Henderson
3rd Finlay Johnston
4th Callum Wynd
5th Iain Speirs
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Peter Hunt, Tom Johnstone
Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Glenn Brown; Andrew Carlisle; Ben Duncan; Jamie Forrester; Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland; Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow; Andrew Hayes; Steven Leask; Colin MacLellan; Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland; Derek Midgley; Sarah Muir; Connor Sinclair; Brodie Watson-Massey; Greg Wilson
Double March (J.B. Robertson Rose Bowl, judged as part of the MMSSRR)
1st Steven Leask
2nd Alasdair Henderson
3rd Callum Wynd
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Peter Hunt, Tom Johnstone
Hornpipe & Jig (Mary Flora Beaton Cup, 23 entered)
1st Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland
2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
3rd Alasdair Henderson
Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Glenn Brown; Andrew Carlisle; Andrew Donlon; Steven Gray; Jonathan Greenlees; Andrew Hayes; Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland; Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland; Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland; Bradley Parker, Chapelhall, Scotland; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland; Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh; Greg Wilson, New Zealand
A-Grade
Piobaireachd (R.G. Lawrie Snuff Mull, 20 entered)
1st Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland
2nd Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
4th Bradley Parker, Chapelhall, Scotland
5th Ruairidh Brown
Judges: Robert Barnes, Lewis Barclay, Bill Wotherspoon
Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland; Kyle Cameron, Fortrose, Scotland; Ben Duncan; Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland; James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island; Angus MacPhee, Inverness; John McDonald, Aberdeen; Gordon McCready; Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver; James McPetrie, Edinburgh; Derek Midgley; Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland; Darach Urquhart
MSR (Strachan Memorial, 16 entered)
1st Cameron May
2nd Kyle Cameron
3rd Gordon Bruce
4th Bradley Parker
5th Andrew Ferguson
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Lewis Barclay, Peter Hunt
Hornpipe & Jig (Donald Forbes Medal, 13 entered)
1st John Dew
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd James Machattie
Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Gordon Bruce; Kyle Cameron; Gordon Conn, Calgary; Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland; Mike Fitzhenry, Glasgow; Jamie Forrester; Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh; Innes Smith; Darach Urquhart
Overall London A-Grade Champion (Terry Maginn Trophy): Cameron May
B-Grade
Piobaireachd (John Roe Plate, 20 entered)
1st Ursa Beckford, Portland, Maine
2nd Kyle Shead, Glasgow
3rd Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
4th Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland
5th Arran Green
Judges: Ian Duncan, Roddy Livingstone
MSR (London Scottish Hodden Grey Trophy, 20 entered)
1st Jonathon Simpson
2nd Arran Green
3rd Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
4th James Stone, Ireland
5th Kyle Shead
Judges: Tom Johnstone, Gordon McCready, John Wilson
Hornpipe & Jig (Hugh McMillan Trophy, 20 entered)
1st Jamie Elder
2nd Andrew Pattison, Troon, Scotland
3rd James Stone
Overall London B-Grade champion (Angus Nicol Award): Jamie Elder
2026 CPA B-Grade Piobaireachd Graded League overall winner: Kyle Shead
Juniors
Piobaireachd (five entered)
1st Charlie Mack, Port Seton, Scotland
2nd Lily Robertson, Oban, Scotland
3rd Arthur MacKay, Livingston, Scotland
Judges: Andrew Hall, Callum Wynd
Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Morla Bruce, Alexandria, Scotland, and Oliver Roberts
MSR (five entered, British Airways Pipe Band trophy)
1st Charlie Mack
2nd Arthur MacKay
3rd Lily Robertson
Judge: Andrew Hall, Callum Wynd
Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Morla Bruce, Alexandria, Scotland, and Oliver Roberts
Air & Jig (seven entered, Highlands & Islands Society trophy)
1st Lily Robertson
2nd Arthur MacKay
3rd Charlie Mack
Judges: Andrew Hall, Callum Wynd
Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Morla Bruce; Cameron Mousdale; Oliver Roberts; and Amber Wright
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