Beaumont 2026 London Champion; Speirs wins Gillies Cup; May overall A-Grade champ; Elder overall B-Grade best

London, England, November 14, 2026 – With Bratach Gorm and London Medallion double MSR wins and a third in the Gillies Cup piobaireachd, Callum Beaumont of Guardbridge, Scotland, took top honours across the top events at the Scottish Piping Society of London’s 86th Annual Solo Piping Competition, held at the Caledonian Club in the heart of the city.

He won the London Champion trophy and, with it, a second invitation to the 2027 Glenfiddich Championship (after winning the Bratach Gorm the day before), meaning the second-prize winner at the 2027 Northern Meeting Clasp will qualify for the Glenfiddich. It was Beaumont’s sixth time winning the overall trophy.

Iain Speirs of Edinburgh won a second consecutive William Gillies Cup for Premier & A-Grade pipers, the day’s highest piobaireachd award. It was his fifth time winning the trophy (2025, 2017, 2013, 2004).

In the Junior piping, Charlie Mack of Port Seton, Scotland, won the Piobaireachd and MSR and placed third in the Air & Jig to take the overall trophy.

Premier & A-Grade

Piobaireachd (William Gillies Cup, 23 entered)

1st Iain Speirs, “Scarce of Fishing”

2nd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

3rd Callum Beaumont

4th Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland

5th Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

Judges: Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser, John Wilson

Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC; Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario; Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh; Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland; John McDonald, Aberdeen; Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland; Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Sarah Muir, Glasgow; Michael Rogers, Maryland; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; Innes Smith, Sheriffmuir, Scotland; Darach Urquhart, Glasgow; Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh; and Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand.

MMSSRR (London Medallion, 20 entered)

1st Callum Beaumont, “Mrs. Duncan MacFadyen,” “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Tulloch Castle,” “The Sheepwife,” “Fiona MacLeod”

2nd Alasdair Henderson

3rd Finlay Johnston

4th Callum Wynd

5th Iain Speirs

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Peter Hunt, Tom Johnstone

Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Glenn Brown; Andrew Carlisle; Ben Duncan; Jamie Forrester; Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland; Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow; Andrew Hayes; Steven Leask; Colin MacLellan; Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland; Derek Midgley; Sarah Muir; Connor Sinclair; Brodie Watson-Massey; Greg Wilson

Double March (J.B. Robertson Rose Bowl, judged as part of the MMSSRR)

1st Steven Leask

2nd Alasdair Henderson

3rd Callum Wynd

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Peter Hunt, Tom Johnstone

Hornpipe & Jig (Mary Flora Beaton Cup, 23 entered)

1st Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland

2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

3rd Alasdair Henderson

Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Glenn Brown; Andrew Carlisle; Andrew Donlon; Steven Gray; Jonathan Greenlees; Andrew Hayes; Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland; Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland; Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland; Bradley Parker, Chapelhall, Scotland; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland; Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh; Greg Wilson, New Zealand

A-Grade

Piobaireachd (R.G. Lawrie Snuff Mull, 20 entered)

1st Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland

2nd Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

4th Bradley Parker, Chapelhall, Scotland

5th Ruairidh Brown

Judges: Robert Barnes, Lewis Barclay, Bill Wotherspoon

Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland; Kyle Cameron, Fortrose, Scotland; Ben Duncan; Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland; James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island; Angus MacPhee, Inverness; John McDonald, Aberdeen; Gordon McCready; Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver; James McPetrie, Edinburgh; Derek Midgley; Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland; Darach Urquhart

MSR (Strachan Memorial, 16 entered)

1st Cameron May

2nd Kyle Cameron

3rd Gordon Bruce

4th Bradley Parker

5th Andrew Ferguson

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Lewis Barclay, Peter Hunt

Hornpipe & Jig (Donald Forbes Medal, 13 entered)

1st John Dew

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd James Machattie

Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Gordon Bruce; Kyle Cameron; Gordon Conn, Calgary; Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland; Mike Fitzhenry, Glasgow; Jamie Forrester; Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh; Innes Smith; Darach Urquhart

Overall London A-Grade Champion (Terry Maginn Trophy): Cameron May

B-Grade

Piobaireachd (John Roe Plate, 20 entered)

1st Ursa Beckford, Portland, Maine

2nd Kyle Shead, Glasgow

3rd Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

4th Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland

5th Arran Green

Judges: Ian Duncan, Roddy Livingstone

MSR (London Scottish Hodden Grey Trophy, 20 entered)

1st Jonathon Simpson

2nd Arran Green

3rd Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

4th James Stone, Ireland

5th Kyle Shead

Judges: Tom Johnstone, Gordon McCready, John Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig (Hugh McMillan Trophy, 20 entered)

1st Jamie Elder

2nd Andrew Pattison, Troon, Scotland

3rd James Stone

Overall London B-Grade champion (Angus Nicol Award): Jamie Elder

2026 CPA B-Grade Piobaireachd Graded League overall winner: Kyle Shead

Juniors

Piobaireachd (five entered)

1st Charlie Mack, Port Seton, Scotland

2nd Lily Robertson, Oban, Scotland

3rd Arthur MacKay, Livingston, Scotland

Judges: Andrew Hall, Callum Wynd

Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Morla Bruce, Alexandria, Scotland, and Oliver Roberts

MSR (five entered, British Airways Pipe Band trophy)

1st Charlie Mack

2nd Arthur MacKay

3rd Lily Robertson

Judge: Andrew Hall, Callum Wynd

Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Morla Bruce, Alexandria, Scotland, and Oliver Roberts

Air & Jig (seven entered, Highlands & Islands Society trophy)

1st Lily Robertson

2nd Arthur MacKay

3rd Charlie Mack

Judges: Andrew Hall, Callum Wynd

Also entered (alphabetical by last name): Morla Bruce; Cameron Mousdale; Oliver Roberts; and Amber Wright