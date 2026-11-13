Callum Beaumont captures his third Bratach Gorm at 2026 London solo piping competitions

London, England, November 13, 2026 – Playing “Nameless – Cherede darieva,” Callum Beaumont of Guardbridge, Scotland, won the prestigious Bratach Gorm on the first day of the two-day 86th annual solo piping competitions organized by the Scottish Piping Society of London.

It was his third time winning the award (2019, 2016), and he joins Alasdair Henderson as the second invitee to the 2027 Glenfiddich Championships next October.

Bratach Gorm (16 entered, reserved for Gold Medallists and winners of the SPSL Gillies Cup)

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Lament for Colin Roy MacKenzie”

3rd Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “The Bells of Perth”

4th Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario, “Lament for the Harp Tree”

5th Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

Judges: Robert Barnes, Roddy Livingstone, Bill Wotherspoon

Also competing (alphabetical by last name): Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; Finlay Johnston, Glasgow; Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh; Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland; Mike Rogers, Maryland; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; Innes Smith, Sheriffmuir, Scotland; and Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the Scottish Piping Society of London’s 2026 competitions.