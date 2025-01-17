“Come along prepared to hold us to account” – RNZPBA schedules open Town Hall for members

“Come along prepared to hold us to account” is a core message in Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association President Liam Kernaghan’s invitation to an open Town Hall to introduce RNZPBA members to their new board of directors, in his first major leadership initiative after two weeks in the role.

The Town Hall is scheduled for February 2nd via online video. Rather than in the off-season, the event is being held in the middle of the most active competition months down under, with issues and concerns most likely top-of-mind with members.

“I am aware that with the changes on the Board, and to our Management Team, there will be a number of new faces, names and roles that people aren’t aware of,” Kernaghan wrote in his invitation. “To that end, the new Board is very keen to get face-to-face with as many members as possible early in the year to share our backgrounds and stories, and to provide you with an insight into what our priorities are for 2025 and beyond.”

The initiative would appear to demonstrate that Kernaghan plans to fulfill his promise of even more transparent and responsive representation, continuing the long tenure of his predecessor, Iain Blakeley. Kernaghan outlined some of his leadership intentions and style in Part 1 of his Association Leadership Spotlight with pipes|drums.

“This is your chance to raise with the new Board any issues, questions, challenges or opportunities you and your band are facing, and a chance for us to meet you and share some insights into the way we are thinking about the future,” he added.

Kernaghan stressed that there will be no pre-registration or attempts to block interested parties from attending the Town Hall: “Just note it in your diaries and come along prepared to hold us to account!”

He also provided his contact details and emphasized that the RNZPBA board plans to have similar town hall discussions in the future and that “my (virtual) door is always open and I am keen to hear from you whenever you have a question or concern. I encourage you to get in touch.”

The RNZPBA’s efforts to build even more transparency and trust between management, membership, and even the media appear to be a trend with some piping, drumming, and pipe band associations worldwide.

Recently, the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, the British Columbia Pipers Association, the Midwest Pipe Band Association, and Pipe Bands Australia have said that improving transparency and trust with members and the piping and drumming world at large is an objective.

“It was an honour and a privilege to be elected as the President of the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association last November,” Kernaghan humbly communicated. “I’m grateful for your trust and confidence, and the support that has been offered to me in this new role – as daunting as it is trying to fill Iain Blakeley’s shoes.”

The news of the RNZPBA Town Hall coincides with the annual summit of Alliance of North American Pipe Band Association representatives at Winter Storm in Kansas City. Nine associations are ANAPBA members. One of the items on the agenda is reportedly a request to have all representatives sign a non-disclosure agreement to keep ANAPBA developments confidential unless officially released by the organization. At publication time, ANAPBA head Bill Caudill had not yet responded to a request for comment.

Kernghan said that the RNZPBA Town Hall isn’t restricted to members and is “really for anyone.”