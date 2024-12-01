RNZPBA launches “12,000 Miles” documentary of Kiwi bands’ journey to Glasgow

The Royal New Zealand Bands’ Association‘s long-planned three-part 12,000 Miles documentary chronicling four Kiwi pipe bands’ months-long journey to Scotland to compete at the World Pipe Band Championships has finally launched, now available to view for free on the RNZPBA’s website.

12,000 Miles follows Auckland & District, Canterbury Caledonian Society, Manawatu Scottish and St. Andrew’s College from the start of their campaigns to the 2023 World’s at Glasgow Green.

The documentary was to launch last March at the New Zealand Pipe Band Championships in Auckland with a single screening, with the hope that it would be broadcast on one of the country’s national broadcasters soon after. Problems in New Zealand’s media industry delayed the launch until the RNZPBA ultimately took over the project.

“Above anything else, we hope it inspires the next generation of Kiwis to learn the bagpipes and drums, and become our next Murray Henderson.” – Liam Kernaghan

“I hope people right across the world enjoy it as much as we do,” said RNZPBA board member and president-elect Liam Kernaghan. “It’s a huge undertaking for a soloist to go to Scotland, let alone a whole pipe band or, in this case, four of them. The journey of telling this story and getting it into the mainstream has been extraordinary and, above anything else, we hope it inspires the next generation of Kiwis to learn the bagpipes and drums, and become our next Murray Henderson.”

12,000 Miles showcases “the true Antipodean flavour of New Zealand pipe banding, Kiwis from all walks of life show what it takes to travel the 12,000 miles (18,000 kilometres) each year to pit themselves against the best in the business.”

Since the first non-UK/Ireland pipe bands travelled to compete at the World Championships in the 1960s, the competition has become a true international event, with bands from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States, and other far-flung countries investing well into the six figures and weeks of vacation time to attend.

“This documentary showcases the very best of New Zealand pipers and drummers – their tenacity, their dedication, their sacrifice and their love for our artform,” said current RNZPBA President Iain Blakeley. “I hope it shows the rest of the world not only the effort that these bands people make, but also why we are proud of them and what they do to get there and compete.”

The documentary was directed by the New Zealand journalist, content creator and digital storyteller John Sellwood, with contributions from the New Zealand film community and the RNZPBA.

“The documentary is a moment in time captured for the benefit of the wider pipe band community, so that we can all better understand what pipe banding is like on the other side of the world, and to encourage more people in the wider community to take part in our very special art form,” Blakeley added.

12,000 Miles comprises three 35-minute parts, which you can access below and on the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association’s website.