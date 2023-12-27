Jörgensen and Wallace coming in for RNZPBA Summer School Jan. 10-14

The Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands Association will bring in Scott Wallace and Jake Jörgensen as guest instructors for the organization’s Annual Summer School in Christchurch January 10-14, the largest gathering non-competition of pipers and drummers in the Southern Hemisphere, with more than 150 players of all abilities expected to participate.

Jörgensen is the leading-drummer of the Grade 1 ScottishPower and Wallace is a piper with Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia and former member of St. Laurence O’Toole and Field Marshal Montgomery, winning World titles with each. Several other teachers from New Zealand will join the Scottish instructors.

The 45-member National Youth Pipe Band of New Zealand will attend throughout and perform on the final day of the school. The NYPBNZ is led by Music Director Alasdair Mackenzie, pipe-major of Grade 1 ILT City of Invercargill.

More information can be obtained by contacting Group Leader, Promotions and recently-elected board member Liam Kernaghan.