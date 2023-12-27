News
December 27, 2023

Jörgensen and Wallace coming in for RNZPBA Summer School Jan. 10-14

The Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands Association will bring in Scott Wallace and Jake Jörgensen as guest instructors for the organization’s Annual Summer School in Christchurch January 10-14, the largest gathering non-competition of pipers and drummers in the Southern Hemisphere, with more than 150 players of all abilities expected to participate.

Jörgensen is the leading-drummer of the Grade 1 ScottishPower and Wallace is a piper with Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia and former member of St. Laurence O’Toole and Field Marshal Montgomery, winning World titles with each. Several other teachers from New Zealand will join the Scottish instructors.

The 45-member National Youth Pipe Band of New Zealand will attend throughout and perform on the final day of the school. The NYPBNZ is led by Music Director Alasdair Mackenzie, pipe-major of Grade 1 ILT City of Invercargill.

More information can be obtained by contacting Group Leader, Promotions and recently-elected board member Liam Kernaghan.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
December 21, 2023
Kiwi bands elect Kernaghan to RNZPBA Board
Features
December 20, 2023
Royal achievement: Lorne MacDougall discusses bringing quality piping to millions in the final season of The Crown (video)
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?