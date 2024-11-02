RNZPBA goes with younger street cred with Liam Kernaghan as President

The new president of the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association is Liam Kernagahn after the Auckland-based top-tier competitive piper, still in his early thirties, was acclaimed to the role, taking over from Iain Blakeley, who earlier this year announced his intention to retire.

Returning to the RNZPBA’s management board for another two-year term is Stu McHale, who was re-elected.

“It is an honour and privilege to lead an organization that has given me so much already in life,” Kernaghan said. “Piping and pipe bands have given me opportunities I could never have imagined, not just in a musical sense, but in my professional and personal life as well. The chance now to ‘give back’ and contribute to a movement growing by the day is one I relish and one I don’t intend to waste.”

Kernaghan is one of the world’s top solo pipers, having competed at the Open/Professional level since he was a teenager. He has also been a member of Grade 1 Canterbury Caledonian Society, including several years as pipe-sergeant.

“I congratulate Liam and Stu on their election,” Blakeley said. “I am confident they can lead the Association into a new era with new ideas, a fresh approach and the support of the pipe band movement to make it all happen.”

Kernaghan has served on the RNZPBA’s Management Board, which has decided to appoint Peter Duncan to the seat vacated by Kernaghan. Duncan is also an accomplished solo piping and pipe band competitor.

Blakeley has been the RNZPBA president since 2019. He held the position from 2004 to 2016 and is an accomplished competitor and judge. Like Kernaghan, Blakeley brings a player’s perspective to the presidency.

In his most recent tenure, Blakeley helped usher in a new teaching-first strategy and a willingness to try new approaches.

“It is hard to put into words the contribution he has made right across our movement – and even harder to try and whittle them down to just a handful,” Kernaghan said about Blakeley. “But it is without doubt that because of his leadership, the New Zealand pipe band movement is a more professional, worldly and confident community where no matter who you are or where you come from, you always have a place in pipe bands.

“There is a Māori proverb which says ‘He kotuku rerenga tahi’ – or, ‘a white heron flies once.’ It is used as a way to celebrate the success of inspirational leaders in the community. Thank you, Iain, on behalf of our pipe band community for the contribution you have made.”

The new RNZPBA board terms officially begin on January 1, 2025.